ECHL At A Glance

November 12, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 13 7 4 2 0 16 41 46
Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 54 43
Brampton 12 7 5 0 0 14 42 36
Adirondack 12 6 4 0 2 14 33 32
Maine 10 5 4 0 1 11 34 34
Worcester 10 4 6 0 0 8 25 35
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 9 8 1 0 0 16 37 19
Florida 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31
Greenville 12 5 6 0 1 11 45 49
Atlanta 9 4 5 0 0 8 37 41
Orlando 10 3 5 1 1 8 24 31
Jacksonville 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 39
Norfolk 12 2 8 2 0 6 25 43
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 11 7 3 1 0 15 45 36
Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45
Cincinnati 11 6 4 1 0 13 28 33
Wheeling 10 5 4 1 0 11 36 41
Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Kalamazoo 9 4 3 2 0 10 35 36
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 9 2 0 0 18 40 33
Rapid City 13 8 3 2 0 18 43 31
Idaho 13 7 3 2 1 17 32 31
Wichita 13 7 3 3 0 17 43 45
Tulsa 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 51
Kansas City 12 5 7 0 0 10 37 41
Utah 12 3 6 2 1 9 40 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Maine 4, Reading 3, OT

Wichita 4, Kansas City 2

Tuesday’s Games

Allen at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

