|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|41
|46
|Newfoundland
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|54
|43
|Brampton
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|42
|36
|Adirondack
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|33
|32
|Maine
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|34
|34
|Worcester
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|25
|35
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|37
|19
|Florida
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|34
|31
|Greenville
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|45
|49
|Atlanta
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|37
|41
|Orlando
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
|Jacksonville
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|24
|39
|Norfolk
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|25
|43
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|45
|36
|Fort Wayne
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|54
|45
|Cincinnati
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|28
|33
|Wheeling
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|36
|41
|Indy
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|25
|Kalamazoo
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|35
|36
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|40
|33
|Rapid City
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|43
|31
|Idaho
|13
|7
|3
|2
|1
|17
|32
|31
|Wichita
|13
|7
|3
|3
|0
|17
|43
|45
|Tulsa
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|47
|51
|Kansas City
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|37
|41
|Utah
|12
|3
|6
|2
|1
|9
|40
|41
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Maine 4, Reading 3, OT
Wichita 4, Kansas City 2
Allen at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Reading at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
