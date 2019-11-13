Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 50
Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 54 43
Brampton 12 7 5 0 0 14 42 36
Adirondack 12 6 4 0 2 14 33 32
Maine 10 5 4 0 1 11 34 34
Worcester 11 4 7 0 0 8 29 41
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 9 8 1 0 0 16 37 19
Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 39 32
Greenville 13 6 6 0 1 13 49 52
Atlanta 9 4 5 0 0 8 37 41
Orlando 11 3 6 1 1 8 25 36
Norfolk 13 2 8 3 0 7 28 47
Jacksonville 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 39
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 11 7 3 1 0 15 45 36
Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45
Cincinnati 12 7 4 1 0 15 32 35
Indy 10 6 4 0 0 12 37 28
Wheeling 10 5 4 1 0 11 36 41
Kalamazoo 9 4 3 2 0 10 35 36
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 14 8 3 3 0 19 47 48
Allen 12 9 3 0 0 18 42 37
Rapid City 14 8 4 2 0 18 46 35
Idaho 13 7 3 2 1 17 32 31
Tulsa 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 51
Kansas City 13 5 7 1 0 11 40 45
Utah 12 3 6 2 1 9 40 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Allen 2

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 6, Worcester 4

Indy 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Florida 5, Orlando 1

Greenville 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

