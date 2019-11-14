All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 50 Brampton 13 8 5 0 0 16 47 38 Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 54 43 Adirondack 12 6 4 0 2 14 33 32 Maine 10 5 4 0 1 11 34 34 Worcester 12 4 8 0 0 8 31 46 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 9 8 1 0 0 16 37 19 Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 39 32 Greenville 13 6 6 0 1 13 49 52 Atlanta 10 5 5 0 0 10 42 45 Orlando 11 3 6 1 1 8 25 36 Norfolk 13 2 8 3 0 7 28 47 Jacksonville 10 2 6 2 0 6 28 44 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 11 7 3 1 0 15 45 36 Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45 Cincinnati 12 7 4 1 0 15 32 35 Indy 10 6 4 0 0 12 37 28 Wheeling 10 5 4 1 0 11 36 41 Kalamazoo 9 4 3 2 0 10 35 36 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 14 8 3 3 0 19 47 48 Allen 12 9 3 0 0 18 42 37 Rapid City 14 8 4 2 0 18 46 35 Idaho 13 7 3 2 1 17 32 31 Tulsa 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 51 Kansas City 13 5 7 1 0 11 40 45 Utah 12 3 6 2 1 9 40 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 6, Worcester 4

Indy 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Florida 5, Orlando 1

Greenville 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton 5, Worcester 2

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

