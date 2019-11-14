Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 14, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 50
Brampton 13 8 5 0 0 16 47 38
Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 54 43
Adirondack 12 6 4 0 2 14 33 32
Maine 10 5 4 0 1 11 34 34
Worcester 12 4 8 0 0 8 31 46
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 9 4 0 0 18 43 33
South Carolina 9 8 1 0 0 16 37 19
Greenville 13 6 6 0 1 13 49 52
Atlanta 10 5 5 0 0 10 42 45
Orlando 12 3 7 1 1 8 26 40
Norfolk 13 2 8 3 0 7 28 47
Jacksonville 10 2 6 2 0 6 28 44
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 8 4 1 0 17 33 35
Toledo 11 7 3 1 0 15 45 36
Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45
Indy 10 6 4 0 0 12 37 28
Wheeling 10 5 4 1 0 11 36 41
Kalamazoo 9 4 3 2 0 10 35 36
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 38
Wichita 14 8 3 3 0 19 47 48
Rapid City 14 8 4 2 0 18 46 35
Idaho 13 7 3 2 1 17 32 31
Tulsa 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 51
Kansas City 13 5 7 1 0 11 40 45
Utah 12 3 6 2 1 9 40 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 6, Worcester 4

Indy 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Florida 5, Orlando 1

Greenville 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Brampton 5, Worcester 2

Cincinnati 1, Allen 0, OT

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

