|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|51
|51
|Newfoundland
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|58
|46
|Brampton
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|50
|44
|Adirondack
|13
|6
|5
|0
|2
|14
|34
|36
|Maine
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|40
|37
|Worcester
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|31
|46
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|18
|41
|22
|Florida
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|43
|33
|Greenville
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|57
|53
|Atlanta
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|45
|52
|Jacksonville
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|35
|47
|Orlando
|12
|3
|7
|1
|1
|8
|26
|40
|Norfolk
|14
|2
|9
|3
|0
|7
|29
|55
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|33
|35
|Fort Wayne
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|54
|45
|Toledo
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|48
|40
|Indy
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|40
|32
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|37
|43
|Kalamazoo
|9
|4
|3
|2
|0
|10
|35
|36
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|51
|39
|Allen
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|42
|38
|Idaho
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
|19
|36
|32
|Wichita
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|48
|52
|Tulsa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|51
|56
|Kansas City
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|40
|45
|Utah
|13
|4
|6
|2
|1
|11
|42
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Brampton 5, Worcester 2
Cincinnati 1, Allen 0, OT
Newfoundland 4, Toledo 3
Reading 4, Adirondack 1
Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3
South Carolina 4, Indy 3
Utah 2, Wheeling 1
Maine 6, Brampton 3
Greenville 8, Norfolk 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4
Idaho 4, Wichita 1
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Indy at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Indy at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.