All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 15 9 4 2 0 20 51 51 Newfoundland 13 8 5 0 0 16 58 46 Brampton 14 8 6 0 0 16 50 44 Adirondack 13 6 5 0 2 14 34 36 Maine 11 6 4 0 1 13 40 37 Worcester 12 4 8 0 0 8 31 46 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 10 9 1 0 0 18 41 22 Florida 13 9 4 0 0 18 43 33 Greenville 14 7 6 0 1 15 57 53 Atlanta 11 5 6 0 0 10 45 52 Jacksonville 11 3 6 2 0 8 35 47 Orlando 12 3 7 1 1 8 26 40 Norfolk 14 2 9 3 0 7 29 55 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 8 4 1 0 17 33 35 Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45 Toledo 12 7 4 1 0 15 48 40 Indy 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 32 Wheeling 11 5 5 1 0 11 37 43 Kalamazoo 9 4 3 2 0 10 35 36 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 38 Idaho 14 8 3 2 1 19 36 32 Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52 Rapid City 14 8 4 2 0 18 46 35 Tulsa 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 51 Kansas City 13 5 7 1 0 11 40 45 Utah 13 4 6 2 1 11 42 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Brampton 5, Worcester 2

Cincinnati 1, Allen 0, OT

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Toledo 3

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3

South Carolina 4, Indy 3

Utah 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 6, Brampton 3

Greenville 8, Norfolk 1

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho 4, Wichita 1

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

