ECHL At A Glance

November 15, 2019 11:28 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 15 9 4 2 0 20 51 51
Newfoundland 13 8 5 0 0 16 58 46
Brampton 14 8 6 0 0 16 50 44
Adirondack 13 6 5 0 2 14 34 36
Maine 11 6 4 0 1 13 40 37
Worcester 12 4 8 0 0 8 31 46
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 10 9 1 0 0 18 41 22
Florida 13 9 4 0 0 18 43 33
Greenville 14 7 6 0 1 15 57 53
Atlanta 11 5 6 0 0 10 45 52
Jacksonville 11 3 6 2 0 8 35 47
Orlando 12 3 7 1 1 8 26 40
Norfolk 14 2 9 3 0 7 29 55
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 13 8 4 1 0 17 61 47
Cincinnati 13 8 4 1 0 17 33 35
Toledo 12 7 4 1 0 15 48 40
Indy 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 32
Wheeling 11 5 5 1 0 11 37 43
Kalamazoo 10 4 4 2 0 10 37 43
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 15 9 4 2 0 20 51 39
Allen 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 38
Idaho 14 8 3 2 1 19 36 32
Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 16 6 9 1 0 13 51 56
Kansas City 13 5 7 1 0 11 40 45
Utah 13 4 6 2 1 11 42 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Brampton 5, Worcester 2

Cincinnati 1, Allen 0, OT

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Toledo 3

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3

South Carolina 4, Indy 3

Utah 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 6, Brampton 3

Greenville 8, Norfolk 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Idaho 4, Wichita 1

Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 2

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

