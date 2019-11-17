Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 17, 2019 5:00 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 16 10 4 2 0 22 52 51
Newfoundland 14 9 5 0 0 18 60 46
Brampton 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 47
Adirondack 14 7 5 0 2 16 38 36
Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 40 41
Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 10 1 0 0 20 47 24
Florida 14 10 4 0 0 20 47 34
Greenville 15 8 6 0 1 17 60 55
Atlanta 13 6 7 0 0 12 50 59
Orlando 13 4 7 1 1 10 29 40
Jacksonville 12 3 7 2 0 8 35 50
Norfolk 15 2 10 3 0 7 31 61
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 14 9 4 1 0 19 38 35
Fort Wayne 14 8 5 1 0 17 61 52
Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42
Indy 13 6 7 0 0 12 45 39
Kalamazoo 11 5 4 2 0 12 40 45
Wheeling 12 5 5 2 0 12 37 44
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 16 9 5 2 0 20 52 49
Idaho 15 8 3 2 2 20 39 36
Allen 13 9 3 1 0 19 42 38
Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 59
Kansas City 14 6 7 1 0 13 50 46
Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 2, Toledo 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 0

South Carolina 6, Norfolk 2

Reading 1, Wheeling 0, OT

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 0

Kalamazoo 3, Utah 2

Greenville 3, Indy 2

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 0

Tulsa 4, Idaho 3, SO

Kansas City 10, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 8, Worcester 3

Atlanta 4, Indy 3

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

