All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 16 10 4 2 0 22 52 51 Newfoundland 14 9 5 0 0 18 60 46 Brampton 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 47 Adirondack 14 7 5 0 2 16 38 36 Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 40 41 Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 12 11 1 0 0 22 52 26 Florida 15 11 4 0 0 22 50 34 Greenville 16 8 7 0 1 17 60 58 Atlanta 13 6 7 0 0 12 50 59 Orlando 13 4 7 1 1 10 29 40 Jacksonville 12 3 7 2 0 8 35 50 Norfolk 16 2 11 3 0 7 33 66 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 14 9 4 1 0 19 38 35 Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58 Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42 Wheeling 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 49 Indy 13 6 7 0 0 12 45 39 Kalamazoo 11 5 4 2 0 12 40 45 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 14 10 3 1 0 21 45 39 Rapid City 16 9 5 2 0 20 52 49 Idaho 16 8 4 2 2 20 40 39 Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52 Tulsa 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 59 Kansas City 14 6 7 1 0 13 50 46 Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 8, Worcester 3

Atlanta 4, Indy 3

Florida 3, Greenville 0

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

