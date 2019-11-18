|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|52
|51
|Newfoundland
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|60
|46
|Brampton
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|58
|47
|Adirondack
|14
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|38
|36
|Maine
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|40
|41
|Worcester
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|34
|54
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|22
|52
|26
|Florida
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|50
|34
|Greenville
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|60
|58
|Atlanta
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|50
|59
|Orlando
|13
|4
|7
|1
|1
|10
|29
|40
|Jacksonville
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|8
|35
|50
|Norfolk
|16
|2
|11
|3
|0
|7
|33
|66
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|38
|35
|Fort Wayne
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|66
|58
|Toledo
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|48
|42
|Wheeling
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|43
|49
|Indy
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|45
|39
|Kalamazoo
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|40
|45
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|45
|39
|Rapid City
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|52
|49
|Idaho
|16
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|40
|39
|Wichita
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|48
|52
|Tulsa
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|55
|59
|Kansas City
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|50
|46
|Utah
|14
|4
|7
|2
|1
|11
|44
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 8, Worcester 3
Atlanta 4, Indy 3
Florida 3, Greenville 0
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT
Allen 3, Idaho 1
No games scheduled
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.