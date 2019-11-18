Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 18, 2019 9:04 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 16 10 4 2 0 22 52 51
Newfoundland 14 9 5 0 0 18 60 46
Brampton 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 47
Adirondack 14 7 5 0 2 16 38 36
Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 40 41
Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 12 11 1 0 0 22 52 26
Florida 15 11 4 0 0 22 50 34
Greenville 16 8 7 0 1 17 60 58
Atlanta 13 6 7 0 0 12 50 59
Orlando 13 4 7 1 1 10 29 40
Jacksonville 12 3 7 2 0 8 35 50
Norfolk 16 2 11 3 0 7 33 66
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 14 9 4 1 0 19 38 35
Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58
Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42
Wheeling 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 49
Indy 13 6 7 0 0 12 45 39
Kalamazoo 11 5 4 2 0 12 40 45
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 14 10 3 1 0 21 45 39
Rapid City 16 9 5 2 0 20 52 49
Idaho 16 8 4 2 2 20 40 39
Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 59
Kansas City 14 6 7 1 0 13 50 46
Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 8, Worcester 3

Atlanta 4, Indy 3

Florida 3, Greenville 0

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

