All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 16 10 4 2 0 22 52 51 Newfoundland 14 9 5 0 0 18 60 46 Brampton 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 47 Adirondack 14 7 5 0 2 16 38 36 Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 40 41 Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 13 11 2 0 0 22 54 31 Florida 15 11 4 0 0 22 50 34 Greenville 17 9 7 0 1 19 65 60 Atlanta 13 6 7 0 0 12 50 59 Orlando 13 4 7 1 1 10 29 40 Jacksonville 12 3 7 2 0 8 35 50 Norfolk 16 2 11 3 0 7 33 66 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 15 9 5 1 0 19 41 39 Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58 Wheeling 14 7 5 2 0 16 47 52 Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42 Indy 13 6 7 0 0 12 45 39 Kalamazoo 11 5 4 2 0 12 40 45 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 15 11 3 1 0 23 49 41 Rapid City 16 9 5 2 0 20 52 49 Idaho 16 8 4 2 2 20 40 39 Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52 Tulsa 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 59 Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 52 50 Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 3

Allen 4, Kansas City 2

Greenville 5, South Carolina 2

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

