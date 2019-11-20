|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|52
|51
|Newfoundland
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|60
|46
|Brampton
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|58
|47
|Adirondack
|14
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|38
|36
|Maine
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|40
|41
|Worcester
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|34
|54
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|54
|31
|Florida
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|50
|34
|Greenville
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|65
|60
|Atlanta
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|50
|59
|Orlando
|13
|4
|7
|1
|1
|10
|29
|40
|Jacksonville
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|8
|35
|50
|Norfolk
|16
|2
|11
|3
|0
|7
|33
|66
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|41
|39
|Fort Wayne
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|66
|58
|Wheeling
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|47
|52
|Toledo
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|48
|42
|Indy
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|45
|39
|Kalamazoo
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|40
|45
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|49
|41
|Rapid City
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|52
|49
|Idaho
|16
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|40
|39
|Wichita
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|48
|52
|Tulsa
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|55
|59
|Kansas City
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|52
|50
|Utah
|14
|4
|7
|2
|1
|11
|44
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 3
Allen 4, Kansas City 2
Greenville 5, South Carolina 2
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
