ECHL At A Glance

November 20, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 16 10 4 2 0 22 52 51
Newfoundland 14 9 5 0 0 18 60 46
Brampton 15 9 6 0 0 18 58 47
Adirondack 14 7 5 0 2 16 38 36
Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 40 41
Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 13 11 2 0 0 22 54 31
Florida 15 11 4 0 0 22 50 34
Greenville 17 9 7 0 1 19 65 60
Atlanta 13 6 7 0 0 12 50 59
Orlando 13 4 7 1 1 10 29 40
Jacksonville 12 3 7 2 0 8 35 50
Norfolk 16 2 11 3 0 7 33 66
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 9 5 1 0 19 41 39
Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58
Wheeling 14 7 5 2 0 16 47 52
Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42
Indy 13 6 7 0 0 12 45 39
Kalamazoo 11 5 4 2 0 12 40 45
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 15 11 3 1 0 23 49 41
Rapid City 16 9 5 2 0 20 52 49
Idaho 16 8 4 2 2 20 40 39
Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 17 7 9 1 0 15 55 59
Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 52 50
Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 3

Allen 4, Kansas City 2

Greenville 5, South Carolina 2

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

