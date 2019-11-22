All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 17 11 4 2 0 24 57 54 Newfoundland 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 53 Brampton 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 52 Adirondack 16 7 7 0 2 16 45 47 Maine 13 6 6 0 1 13 41 47 Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 13 11 2 0 0 22 54 31 Florida 15 11 4 0 0 22 50 34 Greenville 18 10 7 0 1 21 67 61 Atlanta 13 6 7 0 0 12 50 59 Orlando 14 5 7 1 1 12 32 40 Jacksonville 14 4 8 2 0 10 38 53 Norfolk 17 3 11 3 0 9 39 67 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 16 10 5 1 0 21 45 42 Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58 Wheeling 14 7 5 2 0 16 47 52 Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42 Indy 14 6 8 0 0 12 46 41 Kalamazoo 12 5 5 2 0 12 43 49 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 15 11 3 1 0 23 49 41 Rapid City 17 10 5 2 0 22 54 50 Idaho 17 8 5 2 2 20 40 42 Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52 Tulsa 18 7 10 1 0 15 56 61 Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 52 50 Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1

Brampton 8, Adirondack 5

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Advertisement

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.