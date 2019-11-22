Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 22, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 17 11 4 2 0 24 57 54
Newfoundland 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 53
Brampton 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 52
Adirondack 16 7 7 0 2 16 45 47
Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 47 48
Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 14 12 2 0 0 24 57 33
Florida 16 11 5 0 0 22 52 37
Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69
Atlanta 14 7 7 0 0 14 58 61
Orlando 14 5 7 1 1 12 32 40
Jacksonville 14 4 8 2 0 10 38 53
Norfolk 18 3 12 3 0 9 40 73
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 16 10 5 1 0 21 45 42
Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58
Wheeling 14 7 5 2 0 16 47 52
Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42
Indy 14 6 8 0 0 12 46 41
Kalamazoo 12 5 5 2 0 12 43 49
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 15 11 3 1 0 23 49 41
Rapid City 17 10 5 2 0 22 54 50
Idaho 17 8 5 2 2 20 40 42
Wichita 15 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 18 7 10 1 0 15 56 61
Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 52 50
Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1

Brampton 8, Adirondack 5

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Atlanta 8, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 1

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

