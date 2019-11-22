|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|57
|54
|Newfoundland
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|66
|53
|Brampton
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|66
|52
|Adirondack
|16
|7
|7
|0
|2
|16
|45
|47
|Maine
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|47
|48
|Worcester
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|34
|54
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|57
|33
|Florida
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|22
|52
|37
|Greenville
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|69
|69
|Atlanta
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|58
|61
|Orlando
|14
|5
|7
|1
|1
|12
|32
|40
|Jacksonville
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|38
|53
|Norfolk
|18
|3
|12
|3
|0
|9
|40
|73
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|45
|42
|Fort Wayne
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|66
|58
|Wheeling
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|47
|52
|Toledo
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|48
|42
|Indy
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|46
|41
|Kalamazoo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|43
|49
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|49
|41
|Rapid City
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|54
|50
|Idaho
|17
|8
|5
|2
|2
|20
|40
|42
|Wichita
|15
|8
|4
|3
|0
|19
|48
|52
|Tulsa
|18
|7
|10
|1
|0
|15
|56
|61
|Kansas City
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|52
|50
|Utah
|14
|4
|7
|2
|1
|11
|44
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1
Brampton 8, Adirondack 5
Reading 5, Newfoundland 3
Atlanta 8, Greenville 2
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Maine 6, Norfolk 1
Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
