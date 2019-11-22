All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 17 11 4 2 0 24 57 54 Newfoundland 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 53 Brampton 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 52 Adirondack 16 7 7 0 2 16 45 47 Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 47 48 Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 14 12 2 0 0 24 57 33 Florida 16 11 5 0 0 22 52 37 Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69 Atlanta 14 7 7 0 0 14 58 61 Orlando 14 5 7 1 1 12 32 40 Jacksonville 14 4 8 2 0 10 38 53 Norfolk 18 3 12 3 0 9 40 73 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 17 11 5 1 0 23 53 43 Fort Wayne 15 8 5 2 0 18 66 58 Wheeling 15 8 5 2 0 18 50 54 Toledo 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 42 Indy 15 6 9 0 0 12 48 44 Kalamazoo 13 5 6 2 0 12 44 57 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 16 12 3 1 0 25 56 44 Rapid City 17 10 5 2 0 22 54 50 Idaho 17 8 5 2 2 20 40 42 Wichita 16 8 5 3 0 19 51 59 Tulsa 18 7 10 1 0 15 56 61 Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 52 50 Utah 14 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1

Brampton 8, Adirondack 5

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Atlanta 8, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 7, Wichita 3

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

