The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

November 23, 2019 9:34 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 17 11 4 2 0 24 57 54
Newfoundland 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 53
Brampton 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 52
Adirondack 16 7 7 0 2 16 45 47
Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 47 48
Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33
Florida 17 11 6 0 0 22 52 40
Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69
Atlanta 14 7 7 0 0 14 58 61
Orlando 15 5 7 2 1 13 33 42
Jacksonville 14 4 8 2 0 10 38 53
Norfolk 18 3 12 3 0 9 40 73
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 17 11 5 1 0 23 53 43
Fort Wayne 16 8 6 2 0 18 68 64
Wheeling 15 8 5 2 0 18 50 54
Toledo 14 8 5 1 0 17 54 44
Indy 15 6 9 0 0 12 48 44
Kalamazoo 13 5 6 2 0 12 44 57
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 16 12 3 1 0 25 56 44
Rapid City 18 11 5 2 0 24 58 53
Idaho 18 9 5 2 2 22 44 44
Wichita 16 8 5 3 0 19 51 59
Tulsa 19 7 10 2 0 16 59 65
Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 54 54
Utah 15 5 7 2 1 13 46 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Atlanta 8, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 7, Wichita 3

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Idaho 4, Kansas City 2

Utah 2, Orlando 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Florida 0

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

