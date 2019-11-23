|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|18
|11
|4
|3
|0
|25
|60
|58
|Newfoundland
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|70
|56
|Brampton
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|66
|52
|Adirondack
|16
|7
|7
|0
|2
|16
|45
|47
|Maine
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|49
|53
|Worcester
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|34
|54
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|60
|33
|Florida
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|52
|40
|Greenville
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|69
|69
|Atlanta
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|62
|62
|Orlando
|15
|5
|7
|2
|1
|13
|33
|42
|Norfolk
|19
|4
|12
|3
|0
|11
|45
|75
|Jacksonville
|15
|4
|9
|2
|0
|10
|39
|57
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|56
|45
|Fort Wayne
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|68
|64
|Wheeling
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|50
|54
|Toledo
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|54
|44
|Indy
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|50
|47
|Kalamazoo
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|44
|57
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|56
|44
|Rapid City
|18
|11
|5
|2
|0
|24
|58
|53
|Idaho
|18
|9
|5
|2
|2
|22
|44
|44
|Wichita
|16
|8
|5
|3
|0
|19
|51
|59
|Tulsa
|19
|7
|10
|2
|0
|16
|59
|65
|Kansas City
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|54
|54
|Utah
|15
|5
|7
|2
|1
|13
|46
|46
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Newfoundland 3
Atlanta 8, Greenville 2
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Maine 6, Norfolk 1
Wheeling 3, Indy 2
Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 1
Allen 7, Wichita 3
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Idaho 4, Kansas City 2
Utah 2, Orlando 1, OT
South Carolina 3, Florida 0
Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, OT
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk 5, Maine 2
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
