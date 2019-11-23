All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 18 11 4 3 0 25 60 58 Newfoundland 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 56 Brampton 16 10 6 0 0 20 66 52 Adirondack 16 7 7 0 2 16 45 47 Maine 15 7 7 0 1 15 49 53 Worcester 13 4 9 0 0 8 34 54 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33 Florida 17 11 6 0 0 22 52 40 Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69 Atlanta 15 8 7 0 0 16 62 62 Orlando 15 5 7 2 1 13 33 42 Norfolk 19 4 12 3 0 11 45 75 Jacksonville 15 4 9 2 0 10 39 57 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 18 12 5 1 0 25 56 45 Fort Wayne 17 9 6 2 0 20 73 68 Toledo 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 46 Wheeling 16 8 5 3 0 19 54 59 Indy 16 6 10 0 0 12 50 47 Kalamazoo 14 5 7 2 0 12 46 62 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 17 12 3 2 0 26 58 47 Rapid City 18 11 5 2 0 24 58 53 Idaho 18 9 5 2 2 22 44 44 Wichita 17 9 5 3 0 21 54 61 Tulsa 19 7 10 2 0 16 59 65 Kansas City 16 6 9 1 0 13 54 54 Utah 15 5 7 2 1 13 46 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 3

Atlanta 8, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 7, Wichita 3

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Idaho 4, Kansas City 2

Utah 2, Orlando 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Florida 0

Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, OT

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2

Norfolk 5, Maine 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Worcester, 1:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

