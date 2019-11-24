All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 18 11 4 3 0 25 60 58 Newfoundland 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 56 Brampton 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 53 Adirondack 17 8 7 0 2 18 49 48 Maine 15 7 7 0 1 15 49 53 Worcester 14 4 10 0 0 8 35 58 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33 Florida 17 11 6 0 0 22 52 40 Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69 Atlanta 15 8 7 0 0 16 62 62 Orlando 16 5 7 3 1 14 34 44 Norfolk 19 4 12 3 0 11 45 75 Jacksonville 15 4 9 2 0 10 39 57 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 18 12 5 1 0 25 56 45 Fort Wayne 17 9 6 2 0 20 73 68 Toledo 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 46 Wheeling 16 8 5 3 0 19 54 59 Indy 16 6 10 0 0 12 50 47 Kalamazoo 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 66 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 17 12 3 2 0 26 58 47 Rapid City 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 55 Idaho 19 10 5 2 2 24 47 46 Wichita 17 9 5 3 0 21 54 61 Tulsa 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 68 Utah 16 6 7 2 1 15 48 47 Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 56 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Florida 0

Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, OT

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1

Advertisement

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2

Norfolk 5, Maine 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2

Idaho 3, Kansas City 2, OT

Utah 2, Orlando 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 1

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 1

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.