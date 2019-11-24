|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|19
|12
|4
|3
|0
|27
|67
|60
|Newfoundland
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|72
|63
|Brampton
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|70
|53
|Adirondack
|17
|8
|7
|0
|2
|18
|49
|48
|Maine
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|49
|53
|Worcester
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|35
|58
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|60
|33
|Florida
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|52
|40
|Greenville
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|69
|69
|Atlanta
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|62
|62
|Orlando
|16
|5
|7
|3
|1
|14
|34
|44
|Norfolk
|19
|4
|12
|3
|0
|11
|45
|75
|Jacksonville
|15
|4
|9
|2
|0
|10
|39
|57
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|18
|12
|5
|1
|0
|25
|56
|45
|Fort Wayne
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|73
|68
|Toledo
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|59
|46
|Wheeling
|16
|8
|5
|3
|0
|19
|54
|59
|Indy
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|50
|47
|Kalamazoo
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|47
|66
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|58
|47
|Rapid City
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|61
|55
|Idaho
|19
|10
|5
|2
|2
|24
|47
|46
|Wichita
|17
|9
|5
|3
|0
|21
|54
|61
|Tulsa
|20
|7
|11
|2
|0
|16
|61
|68
|Utah
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|48
|47
|Kansas City
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|56
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
South Carolina 3, Florida 0
Newfoundland 4, Reading 3, OT
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2
Norfolk 5, Maine 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4, OT
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2
Idaho 3, Kansas City 2, OT
Utah 2, Orlando 1, OT
Adirondack 4, Worcester 1
Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 7, Newfoundland 2
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
