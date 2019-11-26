Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 26, 2019 9:36 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 19 12 4 3 0 27 67 60
Newfoundland 18 11 7 0 0 22 72 63
Brampton 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 53
Adirondack 17 8 7 0 2 18 49 48
Maine 16 8 7 0 1 17 54 57
Worcester 15 4 10 1 0 9 39 63
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33
Florida 17 11 6 0 0 22 52 40
Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69
Atlanta 15 8 7 0 0 16 62 62
Orlando 17 5 8 3 1 14 36 48
Norfolk 20 5 12 3 0 13 49 77
Jacksonville 15 4 9 2 0 10 39 57
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 18 12 5 1 0 25 56 45
Fort Wayne 17 9 6 2 0 20 73 68
Toledo 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 46
Wheeling 16 8 5 3 0 19 54 59
Indy 16 6 10 0 0 12 50 47
Kalamazoo 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 66
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 18 13 3 2 0 28 61 49
Rapid City 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 55
Idaho 19 10 5 2 2 24 47 46
Wichita 18 9 5 4 0 22 56 64
Tulsa 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 68
Utah 16 6 7 2 1 15 48 47
Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 56 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Orlando 2

Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

