All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 19 12 4 3 0 27 67 60 Newfoundland 18 11 7 0 0 22 72 63 Brampton 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 53 Adirondack 17 8 7 0 2 18 49 48 Maine 16 8 7 0 1 17 54 57 Worcester 15 4 10 1 0 9 39 63 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33 Florida 17 11 6 0 0 22 52 40 Greenville 19 10 8 0 1 21 69 69 Atlanta 15 8 7 0 0 16 62 62 Orlando 17 5 8 3 1 14 36 48 Norfolk 20 5 12 3 0 13 49 77 Jacksonville 15 4 9 2 0 10 39 57 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 18 12 5 1 0 25 56 45 Fort Wayne 17 9 6 2 0 20 73 68 Toledo 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 46 Wheeling 16 8 5 3 0 19 54 59 Indy 16 6 10 0 0 12 50 47 Kalamazoo 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 66 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 18 13 3 2 0 28 61 49 Rapid City 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 55 Idaho 19 10 5 2 2 24 47 46 Wichita 18 9 5 4 0 22 56 64 Tulsa 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 68 Utah 16 6 7 2 1 15 48 47 Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 56 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Orlando 2

Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

