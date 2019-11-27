Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 27, 2019 10:30 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 19 12 4 3 0 27 67 60
Newfoundland 19 12 7 0 0 24 76 64
Brampton 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 53
Adirondack 18 9 7 0 2 20 53 50
Maine 16 8 7 0 1 17 54 57
Worcester 16 4 11 1 0 9 40 67
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33
Florida 17 11 6 0 0 22 52 40
Greenville 20 10 9 0 1 21 71 73
Atlanta 16 9 7 0 0 18 66 64
Orlando 17 5 8 3 1 14 36 48
Norfolk 21 5 13 3 0 13 51 81
Jacksonville 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 59
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 18 12 5 1 0 25 56 45
Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 78 72
Wheeling 17 8 5 4 0 20 58 64
Toledo 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 46
Indy 17 6 11 0 0 12 52 51
Kalamazoo 15 5 8 2 0 12 47 66
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 18 13 3 2 0 28 61 49
Rapid City 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 55
Idaho 19 10 5 2 2 24 47 46
Wichita 18 9 5 4 0 22 56 64
Tulsa 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 68
Utah 16 6 7 2 1 15 48 47
Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 56 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Orlando 2

Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Indy 2

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

