ECHL At A Glance

November 28, 2019 12:30 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 19 12 4 3 0 27 67 60
Newfoundland 19 12 7 0 0 24 76 64
Brampton 17 11 6 0 0 22 70 53
Adirondack 18 9 7 0 2 20 53 50
Maine 16 8 7 0 1 17 54 57
Worcester 16 4 11 1 0 9 40 67
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33
Florida 18 11 6 1 0 23 56 45
Greenville 20 10 9 0 1 21 71 73
Atlanta 16 9 7 0 0 18 66 64
Orlando 17 5 8 3 1 14 36 48
Norfolk 21 5 13 3 0 13 51 81
Jacksonville 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 59
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 13 5 1 0 27 60 47
Fort Wayne 18 10 6 2 0 22 78 72
Wheeling 17 8 5 4 0 20 58 64
Toledo 15 9 5 1 0 19 59 46
Indy 17 6 11 0 0 12 52 51
Kalamazoo 16 5 9 2 0 12 49 70
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 18 13 3 2 0 28 61 49
Rapid City 20 12 5 3 0 27 64 59
Idaho 20 11 5 2 2 26 51 49
Wichita 19 9 6 4 0 22 58 71
Tulsa 21 8 11 2 0 18 68 70
Utah 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 51
Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 56 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Orlando 2

Maine 5, Worcester 4, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Indy 2

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 2

Tulsa 7, Wichita 2

Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, OT

Utah 5, Florida 4, OT

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

