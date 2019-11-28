|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|19
|12
|4
|3
|0
|27
|67
|60
|Newfoundland
|19
|12
|7
|0
|0
|24
|76
|64
|Brampton
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|70
|53
|Adirondack
|18
|9
|7
|0
|2
|20
|53
|50
|Maine
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|54
|57
|Worcester
|16
|4
|11
|1
|0
|9
|40
|67
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|60
|33
|Florida
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|56
|45
|Greenville
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|71
|73
|Atlanta
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|66
|64
|Orlando
|17
|5
|8
|3
|1
|14
|36
|48
|Norfolk
|21
|5
|13
|3
|0
|13
|51
|81
|Jacksonville
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|43
|59
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|60
|47
|Fort Wayne
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|78
|72
|Wheeling
|17
|8
|5
|4
|0
|20
|58
|64
|Toledo
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|59
|46
|Indy
|17
|6
|11
|0
|0
|12
|52
|51
|Kalamazoo
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|49
|70
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|61
|49
|Rapid City
|20
|12
|5
|3
|0
|27
|64
|59
|Idaho
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|51
|49
|Wichita
|19
|9
|6
|4
|0
|22
|58
|71
|Tulsa
|21
|8
|11
|2
|0
|18
|68
|70
|Utah
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|53
|51
|Kansas City
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|56
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 4, Indy 2
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 1
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4, OT
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 2
Tulsa 7, Wichita 2
Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, OT
Utah 5, Florida 4, OT
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.