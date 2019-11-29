Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 29, 2019 11:44 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 20 13 4 3 0 29 71 62
Newfoundland 20 12 8 0 0 24 80 70
Brampton 18 12 6 0 0 24 78 55
Adirondack 19 9 8 0 2 20 55 58
Maine 17 8 8 0 1 17 54 63
Worcester 17 5 11 1 0 11 46 71
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33
Florida 19 12 6 1 0 25 62 48
Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75
Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67
Norfolk 22 6 13 3 0 15 56 85
Orlando 17 5 8 3 1 14 36 48
Jacksonville 17 5 9 3 0 13 47 64
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 13 5 1 0 27 60 47
Fort Wayne 19 11 6 2 0 24 81 72
Wheeling 18 8 6 4 0 20 58 67
Toledo 16 9 6 1 0 19 61 50
Indy 18 7 11 0 0 14 58 51
Kalamazoo 16 5 9 2 0 12 49 70
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 21 13 5 3 0 29 68 62
Allen 18 13 3 2 0 28 61 49
Idaho 21 11 6 2 2 26 54 53
Wichita 19 9 6 4 0 22 60 73
Tulsa 21 8 11 2 0 18 68 70
Utah 18 7 8 2 1 17 56 57
Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 58 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 0

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Toledo 2

Brampton 8, Adirondack 2

Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4

Indy 6, Maine 0

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Florida 6, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

