All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 21 13 5 3 0 29 75 69 Newfoundland 21 13 8 0 0 26 85 72 Brampton 18 12 6 0 0 24 78 55 Adirondack 19 9 8 0 2 20 55 58 Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68 Worcester 17 5 11 1 0 11 46 71 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 15 13 2 0 0 26 60 33 Florida 19 12 6 1 0 25 62 48 Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75 Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67 Norfolk 22 6 13 3 0 15 56 85 Orlando 17 5 8 3 1 14 36 48 Jacksonville 17 5 9 3 0 13 47 64 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 19 13 5 1 0 27 60 47 Fort Wayne 19 11 6 2 0 24 81 72 Toledo 17 10 6 1 0 21 68 54 Wheeling 19 8 7 4 0 20 59 71 Indy 18 7 11 0 0 14 58 51 Kalamazoo 17 6 9 2 0 14 53 71 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 21 13 5 3 0 29 68 62 Allen 18 13 3 2 0 28 61 49 Idaho 21 11 6 2 2 26 54 53 Wichita 19 9 6 4 0 22 59 72 Tulsa 21 8 11 2 0 18 68 70 Utah 18 7 8 2 1 17 56 57 Kansas City 17 6 9 2 0 14 57 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Toledo 2

Brampton 8, Adirondack 2

Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4

Indy 6, Maine 0

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Florida 6, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo 7, Reading 4

Indy at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

