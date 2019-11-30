All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 21 13 5 3 0 29 75 69 Newfoundland 21 13 8 0 0 26 85 72 Brampton 19 13 6 0 0 26 82 55 Adirondack 20 9 9 0 2 20 55 62 Maine 18 8 9 0 1 17 56 68 Worcester 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 75 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 16 14 2 0 0 28 62 33 Florida 19 12 6 1 0 25 62 48 Greenville 21 11 9 0 1 23 74 75 Atlanta 17 9 8 0 0 18 68 67 Jacksonville 18 6 9 3 0 15 50 64 Norfolk 23 6 14 3 0 15 56 88 Orlando 18 5 9 3 1 14 36 50 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 20 13 5 2 0 28 62 50 Fort Wayne 20 12 6 2 0 26 84 74 Toledo 17 10 6 1 0 21 68 54 Wheeling 19 8 7 4 0 20 59 71 Indy 19 8 11 0 0 16 62 53 Kalamazoo 17 6 9 2 0 14 53 71 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 52 Rapid City 21 13 5 3 0 29 68 62 Idaho 21 11 6 2 2 26 54 53 Wichita 20 9 6 5 0 23 62 76 Tulsa 22 8 12 2 0 18 71 76 Utah 18 7 8 2 1 17 56 57 Kansas City 18 7 9 2 0 16 61 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Toledo 2

Brampton 8, Adirondack 2

Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4

Indy 6, Maine 0

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, OT

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Kansas City at Wichita, ppd.

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Florida 6, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Brampton 4, Adirondack 0

Toledo 7, Reading 4

Indy 4, Worcester 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 0

Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, OT

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

