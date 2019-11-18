Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Egbuta carries Tennessee St. past Fisk University 99-65

November 18, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emmanuel Egbuta scored 15 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Tennessee State to a 99-65 win over NAIA-member Fisk University on Monday night.

Wesley Harris had 15 points for Tennessee State (3-1). Carlos Marshall Jr. added 13 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. Michael Littlejohn scored 13 points.

Brandon Odell had 15 points for the Bulldogs and Dozier Thomas scored 13 points.

Tennessee State plays Texas Tech on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal