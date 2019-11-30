Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eichelberger leads Cleveland St. past Robert Morris 70-59

November 30, 2019 8:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Algevon Eichelberger had a career-high 21 points as Cleveland St. beat Robert Morris 70-59 on Saturday night.

Tre Gomillion had 15 points for Cleveland St. (4-4). Craig Beaudion added 14 points. Franklyn Penn Jr. had eight rebounds for the Vikings.

Josh Williams had 17 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (2-7). AJ Bramah added 12 points.

Cleveland State, which led the final 19 minutes of the game, was up 56-52 with three minutes to go before consecutive baskets by Kasheem Thomas and Beaudion gave the Vikings an eight-point lead with 1:59 remaining. Cleveland State made 6 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes and Eichelberger sealed the win with a dunk with 18 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Cleveland St. faces Toledo at home on Wednesday. Robert Morris plays Youngstown State on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7