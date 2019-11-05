Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ekhomu, Gillespie lead No. 13 FSU women to 88-36 win.

November 5, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 points, Kia Gillespie had a double-double and No. 12 Florida State cruised to an 88-36 season-opening win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.

Gillespie had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th career double-double and reserves Morgan Jones had 14 points, while River Baldwin scored 13 for the Seminoles

Florida State made its last four shots and scored the last 10 points to lead 41-22 at the half. Ekhomu scored 11 points. That hot finish carried into the second half when the Seminoles shot 64% (21 of 33) to finish at 54.5% for the game.

Charleston Southern shot 25.5 percent and was outrebounded 51-21. No player reached double figures or had more than four rebounds.

Advertisement

The only other time the teams met was in 1997 in FSU coach Sue Semrau’s sixth game when the Seminoles won 72-51. Her second win over Charleston Southern was the 430th of her career.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term