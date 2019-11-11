Listen Live Sports

EKU goes up against Ohio Chillicothe

November 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Ohio Chillicothe vs. Eastern Kentucky (1-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be taking on the Hilltoppers of Division III Ohio Chillicothe. Eastern Kentucky lost 91-49 at Kentucky in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Darius Hicks has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds this year for Eastern Kentucky. Jomaru Brown has paired with Hicks with 9.5 points per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: In two appearances this season, Eastern Kentucky’s Darius Hicks has shot 40 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 5-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Colonels put up 78.5 points per contest across those 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

