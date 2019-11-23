Listen Live Sports

EKU rides Hayworth’s foot in 29-23 win over Jacksonville St

November 23, 2019 6:17 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Samuel Hayworth made 5-of-6 field goal attempts — including a 50-yarder — and Conor Blount threw a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville State 29-23 on Saturday.

Hayworth made kicks from 34, 24, 25, 50 and 28-yards in the win.

Blount’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jack Berman to start the third quarter broke a 9-all tie. After the teams traded punts, Zerrick Cooper threw a 40-yard completion to Jamari Hester to put the ball at the Colonels’ 10-yard line. On the next play, Cooper threw a 10-yard score to KJ Stephenson to tie it at 16 apiece.

Eastern Kentucky (7-5, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference) took the lead for good when Alonzo Booth crashed in from a yard out with 3:47 left in the third.

Daryl McCleskey Jr. had 110 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Colonels.

Jacksonville State’s (6-6, 3-5) Cooper threw all three of his touchdowns to Stephenson. Cooper threw for 311 yards on 21-of-35 completions with Hester catching nine passes for 186 yards. Cooper also had 44 yards rushing on 17 carries.

