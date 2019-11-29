Listen Live Sports

Elkaz helps lead UC Riverside over SIU-Edwardsville 69-51

November 29, 2019 8:30 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dragan Elkaz had 11 points off the bench to help UC Riverside to a 69-51 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the College Hoops Roadshow on Friday.

Khyber Kabellis had 11 points and six assists for UC Riverside (6-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Zyon Pullin added seven assists.

Iziah James had 14 points for the Cougars (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Zeke Moore added 10 points.

UC Riverside plays at California Baptist on Wednesday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Chicago State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

