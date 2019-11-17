Listen Live Sports

Elleby leads Washington State past Idaho State 72-61

November 17, 2019 6:33 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby scored 23 points to lead Washington State to a 72-61 victory over Idaho State on Sunday afternoon in Pullman.

Washington State (2-1) had three different players in double figures, went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line and outscored Idaho State 46-32 in the paint.

Elleby had a solid performance, shooting 9 of 14 from the field, and grabbing eight rebounds. Issac Bonton added 15 points and four assists, while Jeff Pollard scored 11 points and had six rebounds.

Eight different players scored for the Cougars, who shot 44 percent overall despite only going 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.

The Bengals (2-2) struggled with the Cougars defensive effort. Washington State scored 21 points off 20 Idaho State turnovers and held Tarik Cool, the Bengals leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, to two free throws. Cool went 0 of 6 from the field.

Chier Maker had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bengals and Jared Stutzman added 15 points and five rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: After shooting just 4 of 14 in a loss to Santa Clara, Elleby found his stroke again against Idaho State. He will need to remain consistent for the Cougars to make a splash in the Pac-12.

Idaho State: The Bengals were plagued by turnovers and a lack of production from its leading scorer against Washington State.

UP NEXT

Idaho State: The Bengals travel to play Santa Clara on Friday.

Washington State: The Cougars play the Omaha Mavericks at home on Thursday night.

