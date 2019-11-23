Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ellington leads Georgia State past South Alabama 28-15

November 23, 2019 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and Tra Barnett ran for 128 yards and a score as Georgia State cruised to a 28-15 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.

Diego Guajardo’s 34-yard field goal was the only score in the first quarter as South Alabama took a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) took the lead for good in the second quarter on Destin Coates’ 6-yard TD run and Ellington’s 5-yard TD toss to Devin Gentry.

Barnett’s 2-yard TD run was the only score in the third quarter and stretched Georgia State’s lead to 21-3.

Advertisement

Ellington’s 4-yard scoring toss to Roger Carter pushed the Panthers’ lead to 28-3 just 7 seconds into the final period.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Desmond Trotter had two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Jaguars (1-10, 0-7) — a 20-yarder to Jalen Wayne and a 52-yarder to Jalen Tolbert.

Ellington finished 21-of-28 passing for 208 yards with one interception for Georgia State. Carter finished with seven catches for 87 yards.

Trotter completed 12 of 25 passes for 218 yards with a pick.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas