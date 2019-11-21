Elon faces Manhattan

Manhattan (2-1) vs. Elon (2-3)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Elon look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a tough road loss in their last game. Elon lost 75-61 to North Carolina on Wednesday, while Manhattan fell 70-57 at Samford on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Manhattan has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Tykei Greene, Christian Hinckson, Elijah Buchanan and Samir Stewart have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Jaspers points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and three assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Phoenix have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

