English soccer club Charlton sold by Roland Duchâtelet

November 29, 2019 5:13 am
 
LONDON (AP) — English soccer club Charlton has been bought by a company called East Street Investments, ending a turbulent spell under owner Roland Duchâtelet.

It was unclear who was behind the purchase.

ESI chairman Matt Southall says “we are privileged to take ownership of such an historic club and it is incredibly exciting to be part of the process of building a fresh future.”

The deal is subject to Football League approval.

Duchâtelet has owned Charlton since 2014 but has been unpopular with fans, who have protested against the Belgian businessman and politician by throwing objects onto the field during games.

Charlton was relegated to the third division in 2016 but returned to the Championship this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

