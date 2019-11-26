Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ertel leads Louisiana-Monroe past Northwestern St. 77-69

November 26, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 22 points with four 3-pointers as Louisiana-Monroe beat Northwestern State 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Ertel scored his 1,000th career point and his 14th career 20-point game.

JD Williams had 17 points and five assists for Louisiana-Monroe (3-2). Jalen Hodge added a career-high 12 points and D’Andre Bernard had seven rebounds.

Chudier Bile had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Demons (2-4). Jamaure Gregg and Brian White added 15 points apiece.

Advertisement

Louisiana-Monroe plays Millsaps at home next Wednesday. Northwestern State takes on SMU on the road next Tuesday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established