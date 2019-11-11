Listen Live Sports

Escobar carries North Florida over Georgia Southern 80-77

November 11, 2019 10:31 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — J.T. Escobar had 23 points as North Florida narrowly beat Georgia Southern 80-77 on Monday night.

Garrett Sams added 20 points for the Ospreys. Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 17 points and six assists for North Florida (2-1). Carter Hendricksen added 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Escobar shot 7 for 8 from deep.

The Eagles closed to 78-77 when Calvin Wishart drained a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. Gandia-Rosa then calmly dropped in two free throws for the final score. Wishart got off another 3-point attempt as time expired but came up short.

Isaiah Crawley scored a career-high 31 points and had five assists for the Eagles (1-2). Elijah McCadden added 18 points and six rebounds. Quan Jackson had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

North Florida plays Southern Miss at home on Thursday. Georgia Southern plays Radford at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

