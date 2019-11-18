Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Escobar carries North Florida past Trinity Baptist 115-39

November 18, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — J.T. Escobar had 23 points as North Florida routed Trinity Baptist 115-39 on Monday night.

Carter Hendricksen had 19 points for North Florida (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Wajid Aminu added 13 points and three blocks. Ryan Burkhardt had 12 points for the hosts.

Kenton Bibbs led Trinity Baptist with nine points.

North Florida plays Iowa on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal