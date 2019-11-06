Listen Live Sports

ETSU begins campaign against Newberry

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Newberry vs. East Tennessee State (0-0)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will be taking on the Wolves of Division II Newberry. East Tennessee State went 24-10 last year and finished fourth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Buccaneers put up 76.5 points per contest in those 12 games.

