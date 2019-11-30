European PGA-Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

Pablo Larrazábal, Spain 66-69-70—205 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-73-70—208 Branden Grace, South Africa 68-70-71—209 Marcus Armitage, England 70-70-71—211 Zander Lombard, South Africa 72-70-69—211 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-72-71—212 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-72-70—212 MJ Viljoen, South Africa 72-71-69—212 Joel Sjoholm, South Africa 70-74-68—212 Johannes Veerman, United States 72-71-70—213 Justin Harding, South Africa 70-73-71—214 Laurie Canter, England 71-73-70—214 Gregory Havret, France 72-72-70—214 David Drysdale, Scotland 68-77-70—215 Jack Singh Brar, England 68-72-75—215 Adrian Meronk, Poland 69-76-70—215 Also Eddie Pepperell, England 71-73-72—216 Ernie Els, South Africa 74-73-75—222

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.