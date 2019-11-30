Listen Live Sports

European PGA-Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

November 30, 2019 1:12 pm
 
Pablo Larrazábal, Spain 66-69-70—205
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 65-73-70—208
Branden Grace, South Africa 68-70-71—209
Marcus Armitage, England 70-70-71—211
Zander Lombard, South Africa 72-70-69—211
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-72-71—212
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-72-70—212
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 72-71-69—212
Joel Sjoholm, South Africa 70-74-68—212
Johannes Veerman, United States 72-71-70—213
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-73-71—214
Laurie Canter, England 71-73-70—214
Gregory Havret, France 72-72-70—214
David Drysdale, Scotland 68-77-70—215
Jack Singh Brar, England 68-72-75—215
Adrian Meronk, Poland 69-76-70—215
Also
Eddie Pepperell, England 71-73-72—216
Ernie Els, South Africa 74-73-75—222

