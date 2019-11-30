European PGA-Alfred Dunhill Championship Leading Scores

|Pablo Larrazábal, Spain
|66-69-70—205
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|65-73-70—208
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|68-70-71—209
|Marcus Armitage, England
|70-70-71—211
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|72-70-69—211
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|69-72-71—212
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|70-72-70—212
|MJ Viljoen, South Africa
|72-71-69—212
|Joel Sjoholm, South Africa
|70-74-68—212
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|72-71-70—213
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|70-73-71—214
|Laurie Canter, England
|71-73-70—214
|Gregory Havret, France
|72-72-70—214
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|68-77-70—215
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|68-72-75—215
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|69-76-70—215
|Also
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|71-73-72—216
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|74-73-75—222
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.