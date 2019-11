European PGA-Nedbank Challenge Leading Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Gary Player CC Sun City, South Africa Purse: $7.5 million Yardage: 7,827; Par: 72 First Round Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 63 Thomas Detry, Belgium 66 Guido Migliozzi, Spain 67 Ernie Els, South Africa 68 Lee Westwood, England 68 Zander Lombard, South Africa 68 Tommy Fleetwood, England 69 Oliver Wilson, England 69 Paul Waring, England 69 Jorge Campillo, Spain 69 George Coetzee, South Africa 69 Jason Scrivener, Australia 69 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69 Richard Sterne, South Africa 69 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 69 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 69 Also Kurt Kitayama, United States 70 Martin Kaymer, Germany 70 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 71 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 71 David Lipsky, United States 72 Matt Wallace, England 73 Alex Noren, Sweden 73 Haotong Li, China 73 Ian Poulter, England 74 Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spain 74 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 74

