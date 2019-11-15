Ex-tennis club chief to plead guilty in college bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — The former president of a private tennis club in Texas is expected to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Martin Fox is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Friday. The 62-year-old from Houston previously agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents rig their children’s college entrance exams. He’s also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one to the University of Texas.

His plea deal requires him to forfeit $245,000 he received through the scheme.

His charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending a sentence at the low end of federal guidelines.

