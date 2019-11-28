Listen Live Sports

Falcons’ Julio Jones missing game against Saints

November 28, 2019 6:58 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Wide receiver Julio Jones is missing the Atlanta Falcons’ game against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury.

It is the first game Jones has missed since a sprained big toe kept him out for two games in the 2016 season.

The injury kept Jones out of practice this week and he tested the shoulder in pregame drills.

Jones, a two-time, first-team All-Pro, leads the Falcons with 64 catches for 950 yards. He has four touchdown catches, but none since Week 3.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore are returning after missing two games with foot and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Among other players also inactive for Atlanta are tight ends Austin Hooper and Luke Stocker and defensive end John Cominsky.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

