Falcons-Panthers Stats

|Atlanta
|10
|10
|6
|3—29
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|3—
|3
|First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 38, 11:39.
Atl_Barner 78 punt return (Koo kick), :59.
Atl_FG Koo 23, 5:42.
Atl_Ollison 2 run (Koo kick), 1:34.
Atl_Ridley 6 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 6:40.
Car_FG Slye 31, 13:00.
Atl_FG Koo 29, 7:01.
A_73,106.
___
|Atl
|Car
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|349
|347
|Rushes-yards
|26-54
|15-77
|Passing
|295
|270
|Punt Returns
|2-78
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|31-50-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|5-55
|Punts
|3-42.3
|4-46.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|8-68
|Time of Possession
|31:26
|28:34
___
RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 15-30, Barner 2-15, Ollison 4-11, K.Smith 1-3, Ryan 2-0, Schaub 1-(minus 1), J.Jones 1-(minus 4). Carolina, McCaffrey 14-70, K.Allen 1-7.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-31-0-311, Barner 1-1-0-3. Carolina, K.Allen 31-50-4-325.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 8-143, J.Jones 6-91, Gage 2-32, Graham 2-23, Hardy 2-14, Hill 1-8, Blake 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 11-121, Moore 8-95, Olsen 5-57, Samuel 4-25, Bonnafon 2-8, Wright 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 38.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.