Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons-Panthers Stats

November 17, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta 10 10 6 3—29
Carolina 0 0 0 3— 3
First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 38, 11:39.

Atl_Barner 78 punt return (Koo kick), :59.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 23, 5:42.

Atl_Ollison 2 run (Koo kick), 1:34.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Atl_Ridley 6 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 6:40.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Slye 31, 13:00.

Atl_FG Koo 29, 7:01.

A_73,106.

___

Atl Car
First downs 20 17
Total Net Yards 349 347
Rushes-yards 26-54 15-77
Passing 295 270
Punt Returns 2-78 1-6
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-68
Interceptions Ret. 4-23 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 31-50-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 5-55
Punts 3-42.3 4-46.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 8-68
Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 15-30, Barner 2-15, Ollison 4-11, K.Smith 1-3, Ryan 2-0, Schaub 1-(minus 1), J.Jones 1-(minus 4). Carolina, McCaffrey 14-70, K.Allen 1-7.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-31-0-311, Barner 1-1-0-3. Carolina, K.Allen 31-50-4-325.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 8-143, J.Jones 6-91, Gage 2-32, Graham 2-23, Hardy 2-14, Hill 1-8, Blake 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 11-121, Moore 8-95, Olsen 5-57, Samuel 4-25, Bonnafon 2-8, Wright 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 38.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted