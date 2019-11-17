Falcons-Panthers Stats

Atlanta 10 10 6 3—29 Carolina 0 0 0 3— 3 First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 38, 11:39.

Atl_Barner 78 punt return (Koo kick), :59.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 23, 5:42.

Atl_Ollison 2 run (Koo kick), 1:34.

Third Quarter

Atl_Ridley 6 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 6:40.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Slye 31, 13:00.

Atl_FG Koo 29, 7:01.

A_73,106.

Atl Car First downs 20 17 Total Net Yards 349 347 Rushes-yards 26-54 15-77 Passing 295 270 Punt Returns 2-78 1-6 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-68 Interceptions Ret. 4-23 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 31-50-4 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 5-55 Punts 3-42.3 4-46.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-20 8-68 Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 15-30, Barner 2-15, Ollison 4-11, K.Smith 1-3, Ryan 2-0, Schaub 1-(minus 1), J.Jones 1-(minus 4). Carolina, McCaffrey 14-70, K.Allen 1-7.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-31-0-311, Barner 1-1-0-3. Carolina, K.Allen 31-50-4-325.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 8-143, J.Jones 6-91, Gage 2-32, Graham 2-23, Hardy 2-14, Hill 1-8, Blake 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 11-121, Moore 8-95, Olsen 5-57, Samuel 4-25, Bonnafon 2-8, Wright 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 38.

