Falcons-Saints Stats

|Atlanta
|3
|10
|0
|13—26
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|3
|0—
|9
|First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 37, 9:27.
NO_FG Lutz 29, 4:09.
Atl_Hooper 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 11:09.
Atl_FG Koo 36, 1:31.
NO_FG Lutz 47, :00.
NO_FG Lutz 28, 6:05.
Atl_B.Hill 10 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 14:53.
Atl_FG Koo 48, 7:27.
Atl_FG Koo 30, 2:32.
A_73,283.
___
|Atl
|NO
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|317
|310
|Rushes-yards
|34-143
|11-52
|Passing
|174
|258
|Punt Returns
|2-33
|1-19
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-109
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-35-1
|33-46-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|6-46
|Punts
|2-38.5
|4-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-48
|12-90
|Time of Possession
|33:46
|26:14
___
RUSHING_Atlanta, B.Hill 20-61, Freeman 10-38, Ridley 1-19, Ryan 2-13, Barner 1-12. New Orleans, Kamara 4-24, Murray 5-12, T.Hill 1-11, Ginn 1-5.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 20-35-1-182. New Orleans, Brees 32-45-0-287, T.Hill 1-1-0-17.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Gage 4-23, Hooper 4-17, J.Jones 3-79, Ridley 3-28, Freeman 3-10, Blake 2-15, B.Hill 1-10. New Orleans, Thomas 13-152, Kamara 8-50, Cook 6-74, Murray 2-7, Line 2-5, T.Smith 1-13, T.Hill 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
