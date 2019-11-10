Listen Live Sports

Falcons-Saints Stats

November 10, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Atlanta 3 10 0 13—26
New Orleans 3 3 3 0— 9
First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 37, 9:27.

NO_FG Lutz 29, 4:09.

Second Quarter

Atl_Hooper 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 11:09.

Atl_FG Koo 36, 1:31.

NO_FG Lutz 47, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 28, 6:05.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_B.Hill 10 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 14:53.

Atl_FG Koo 48, 7:27.

Atl_FG Koo 30, 2:32.

A_73,283.

Atl NO
First downs 24 18
Total Net Yards 317 310
Rushes-yards 34-143 11-52
Passing 174 258
Punt Returns 2-33 1-19
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-109
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-35-1 33-46-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 6-46
Punts 2-38.5 4-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-48 12-90
Time of Possession 33:46 26:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, B.Hill 20-61, Freeman 10-38, Ridley 1-19, Ryan 2-13, Barner 1-12. New Orleans, Kamara 4-24, Murray 5-12, T.Hill 1-11, Ginn 1-5.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 20-35-1-182. New Orleans, Brees 32-45-0-287, T.Hill 1-1-0-17.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Gage 4-23, Hooper 4-17, J.Jones 3-79, Ridley 3-28, Freeman 3-10, Blake 2-15, B.Hill 1-10. New Orleans, Thomas 13-152, Kamara 8-50, Cook 6-74, Murray 2-7, Line 2-5, T.Smith 1-13, T.Hill 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

