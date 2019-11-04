Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons turn to 4th punter of season, signing Ryan Allen

November 4, 2019 6:41 pm
 
The Atlanta Falcons are turning to their fourth punter of the season.

The team announced Monday it has signed former New England punter Ryan Allen, who averaged 45.3 yards over six seasons with the Patriots. He was released by the reigning Super Bowl champions in August.

Longtime Falcons punter Matt Bosher is on injured reserve with a groin ailment. The team went with Matt Wile for two games before turning to Kasey Redfern, who was let go during the bye week after averaging 41.2 yards in three games.

The Falcons (1-7) will have two new specialists for Sunday’s game at NFC South-leading New Orleans (7-1). Kicker Matt Bryant also was released last week and replaced by Younghoe Koo.

In another move, Atlanta promoted defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to the active roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

