FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|10
|2
|353
|253
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|9
|3
|516
|274
|Temple
|4
|3
|158
|196
|7
|4
|280
|265
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|7
|104
|312
|2
|9
|210
|437
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|11
|1
|498
|293
|Navy
|6
|1
|277
|141
|8
|2
|376
|225
|SMU
|5
|2
|305
|250
|9
|2
|479
|362
|Tulane
|3
|4
|232
|215
|6
|5
|380
|292
|Houston
|2
|5
|189
|230
|4
|7
|327
|352
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|376
___
Friday’s Games
Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24
UCF 34, South Florida 7
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
UConn at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.
Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|12
|0
|543
|121
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|5
|392
|406
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|4
|393
|351
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|5
|332
|302
|Boston College
|3
|4
|239
|244
|5
|6
|345
|361
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|6
|119
|247
|4
|7
|255
|320
Coastal
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|3
|404
|282
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|4
|371
|284
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|140
|161
|7
|4
|222
|236
|Miami
|4
|3
|193
|156
|6
|5
|317
|222
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|205
|200
|5
|6
|334
|285
|Duke
|2
|5
|180
|222
|4
|7
|276
|333
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
Friday’s Games
Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Virginia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|7
|1
|233
|171
|10
|1
|373
|215
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|331
|221
|10
|1
|498
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|3
|237
|219
|8
|3
|385
|290
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|274
|213
|7
|4
|392
|277
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|7
|5
|420
|347
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|209
|203
|7
|4
|341
|241
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|7
|197
|319
|3
|8
|276
|372
___
Friday’s Games
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|3
|436
|250
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|9
|3
|360
|252
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|9
|3
|431
|306
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|9
|3
|405
|258
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
Saturday, Dec. 7
Albany (NY) at Montana St., 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|11
|2
|480
|315
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|10
|2
|482
|215
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|436
|116
|12
|0
|599
|142
|Penn St.
|6
|2
|244
|133
|9
|2
|385
|163
|Michigan
|6
|3
|287
|178
|9
|3
|396
|234
|Indiana
|5
|4
|267
|267
|8
|4
|391
|294
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|159
|222
|5
|6
|245
|256
|Maryland
|1
|7
|128
|357
|3
|8
|287
|397
|Rutgers
|0
|8
|45
|328
|2
|9
|153
|413
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|294
|143
|10
|1
|395
|231
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|233
|158
|9
|2
|391
|158
|Iowa
|6
|3
|182
|124
|9
|3
|286
|158
|Illinois
|4
|5
|223
|245
|6
|6
|327
|305
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|226
|270
|5
|7
|336
|333
|Purdue
|3
|6
|224
|275
|4
|8
|310
|367
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|114
|246
|3
|9
|196
|283
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27
Indiana 44, Purdue 41
Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|11
|1
|507
|188
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|9
|4
|418
|310
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|3
|441
|294
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Monmouth (NJ) at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Montana St., 3 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|6
|1
|257
|136
|8
|3
|375
|267
|Marshall
|6
|2
|200
|163
|8
|4
|310
|277
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|196
|141
|8
|4
|307
|241
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|227
|237
|7
|5
|379
|390
|FIU
|3
|5
|200
|237
|6
|6
|318
|320
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|229
|204
|4
|8
|316
|359
|Old Dominion
|0
|8
|116
|254
|1
|11
|195
|358
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|2
|229
|170
|8
|3
|367
|257
|UAB
|5
|2
|178
|129
|8
|3
|275
|201
|Southern Miss.
|5
|2
|209
|138
|7
|4
|316
|277
|North Texas
|3
|4
|226
|215
|4
|7
|346
|364
|UTSA
|3
|4
|141
|220
|4
|7
|217
|366
|Rice
|2
|5
|131
|171
|2
|9
|185
|295
|UTEP
|0
|7
|124
|248
|1
|10
|219
|401
___
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 30, FIU 27
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, TBA
Southern Miss. at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|215
|180
|7
|5
|295
|346
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|272
|156
|7
|5
|378
|268
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|280
|217
|6
|6
|329
|373
|Ohio
|5
|3
|309
|206
|6
|6
|416
|324
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|139
|321
|3
|9
|192
|463
|Akron
|0
|8
|67
|290
|0
|12
|126
|435
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|302
|195
|8
|4
|394
|322
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|255
|188
|7
|5
|410
|314
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|283
|239
|5
|7
|418
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|207
|225
|5
|7
|274
|338
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|234
|243
|6
|6
|349
|364
|Toledo
|3
|5
|189
|292
|6
|6
|327
|386
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio 52, Akron 3
N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14
Friday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7
Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27
Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26
Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7
Saturday, Dec. 7
Miami (Ohio) vs. Cent. Michigan at Detroit, M.I., Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|276
|198
|9
|2
|360
|301
|NC A&T
|6
|2
|329
|118
|8
|3
|393
|205
|SC State
|6
|2
|253
|155
|8
|3
|331
|223
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|210
|201
|7
|4
|268
|285
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|254
|202
|5
|7
|347
|349
|NC Central
|3
|5
|140
|217
|4
|8
|210
|328
|Morgan St.
|2
|6
|130
|193
|3
|9
|225
|380
|Howard
|2
|6
|134
|303
|2
|10
|199
|539
|Delaware St.
|1
|7
|122
|261
|2
|10
|235
|369
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|311
|92
|12
|0
|480
|147
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|195
|157
|9
|4
|302
|238
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|133
|143
|9
|4
|270
|217
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|236
|156
|8
|4
|376
|204
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|212
|157
|7
|5
|339
|276
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|266
|229
|5
|7
|363
|389
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|148
|195
|5
|7
|235
|274
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|187
|247
|6
|6
|365
|321
|Missouri St.
|1
|7
|117
|267
|1
|10
|170
|397
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|156
|318
|1
|11
|224
|443
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Saturday, Dec. 7
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|155
|127
|8
|3
|215
|151
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|277
|248
|8
|4
|408
|382
|Nevada
|4
|3
|130
|210
|7
|4
|226
|352
|Fresno St.
|2
|5
|222
|244
|4
|7
|344
|350
|San Jose St.
|1
|6
|228
|262
|4
|7
|344
|367
|UNLV
|1
|6
|136
|260
|3
|8
|257
|366
Mountain
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|328
|182
|11
|1
|448
|258
|Air Force
|7
|1
|292
|160
|10
|2
|412
|237
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|184
|194
|6
|5
|301
|323
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|190
|129
|7
|5
|292
|214
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|205
|213
|4
|8
|343
|374
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|124
|242
|2
|9
|242
|408
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
UNLV at Nevada, 3 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hawaii at Boise St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|7
|0
|265
|99
|11
|2
|440
|262
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|178
|151
|7
|5
|267
|302
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|158
|131
|7
|5
|295
|267
|Duquesne
|4
|3
|146
|169
|6
|5
|245
|260
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|4
|190
|138
|6
|6
|302
|261
|Bryant
|3
|4
|118
|164
|4
|8
|199
|325
|Wagner
|1
|6
|99
|187
|1
|11
|165
|319
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|10
|97
|289
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|305
|163
|9
|3
|424
|251
|SE Missouri
|7
|1
|235
|176
|9
|4
|358
|324
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|244
|156
|7
|5
|307
|299
|E. Kentucky
|5
|3
|240
|186
|7
|5
|335
|264
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|5
|194
|219
|6
|6
|328
|331
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|5
|203
|278
|6
|6
|348
|422
|Murray St.
|2
|6
|139
|212
|4
|8
|274
|347
|Tennessee St.
|2
|6
|187
|264
|3
|9
|314
|415
|E. Illinois
|1
|7
|158
|251
|1
|11
|177
|364
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|7
|1
|273
|143
|9
|2
|406
|179
|Oregon St.
|4
|4
|255
|276
|5
|6
|364
|366
|Washington
|4
|5
|234
|192
|7
|5
|378
|245
|California
|3
|5
|135
|197
|6
|5
|213
|247
|Washington St.
|3
|6
|322
|329
|6
|6
|470
|377
|Stanford
|3
|6
|192
|261
|4
|7
|236
|313
South
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|7
|1
|286
|91
|10
|1
|382
|120
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|313
|250
|8
|4
|398
|333
|UCLA
|4
|4
|260
|294
|4
|7
|302
|389
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|219
|242
|6
|5
|278
|263
|Colorado
|3
|5
|158
|245
|5
|6
|267
|337
|Arizona
|2
|6
|178
|305
|4
|7
|309
|405
___
Friday’s Games
Washington 31, Washington St. 13
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|169
|91
|7
|6
|297
|316
|Lafayette
|4
|2
|109
|117
|4
|8
|221
|319
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|126
|4
|7
|173
|235
|Colgate
|3
|3
|102
|111
|4
|8
|178
|324
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|117
|114
|3
|8
|179
|357
|Fordham
|2
|4
|162
|182
|4
|8
|300
|388
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|96
|135
|5
|6
|266
|183
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|359
|141
|9
|3
|462
|271
|Dayton
|6
|2
|361
|281
|8
|3
|468
|382
|Drake
|6
|2
|249
|184
|6
|5
|273
|279
|Davidson
|5
|3
|278
|190
|8
|4
|420
|248
|Stetson
|4
|4
|180
|226
|7
|4
|352
|288
|Marist
|4
|4
|220
|268
|4
|7
|237
|381
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|207
|273
|5
|7
|345
|415
|Butler
|2
|6
|177
|278
|3
|9
|238
|428
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|201
|306
|3
|9
|298
|427
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|147
|232
|1
|11
|187
|384
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|202
|84
|11
|1
|395
|125
|Florida
|6
|2
|249
|136
|9
|2
|356
|156
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|132
|176
|6
|5
|263
|250
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|145
|160
|7
|5
|316
|221
|Missouri
|3
|5
|143
|179
|6
|6
|304
|233
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|159
|221
|4
|8
|269
|313
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|92
|259
|3
|8
|188
|353
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|7
|0
|327
|197
|11
|0
|534
|258
|Alabama
|6
|1
|315
|155
|10
|1
|534
|178
|Auburn
|4
|3
|202
|135
|8
|3
|360
|178
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|195
|174
|7
|4
|353
|222
|Mississippi St.
|3
|5
|186
|256
|6
|6
|331
|337
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|208
|243
|4
|8
|319
|318
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|139
|319
|2
|10
|257
|442
___
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20
Friday’s Games
Missouri 24, Arkansas 14
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Georgia vs. LSU at Atlanta, G.A., 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|290
|140
|8
|3
|366
|237
|Furman
|6
|2
|260
|133
|8
|4
|429
|225
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|257
|227
|6
|6
|315
|360
|The Citadel
|4
|4
|248
|238
|6
|6
|346
|338
|Samford
|4
|4
|252
|276
|5
|7
|387
|453
|VMI
|4
|4
|263
|298
|5
|7
|370
|453
|Mercer
|3
|5
|210
|280
|4
|8
|323
|425
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|173
|317
|3
|9
|217
|465
|ETSU
|1
|7
|166
|210
|3
|9
|241
|314
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|2
|272
|243
|9
|3
|347
|322
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|295
|230
|8
|4
|354
|338
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|339
|211
|7
|4
|403
|265
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|252
|147
|7
|5
|383
|213
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|248
|213
|7
|5
|313
|311
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|232
|233
|5
|7
|336
|343
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|260
|297
|5
|7
|358
|417
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|262
|312
|3
|9
|303
|452
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|6
|208
|281
|3
|9
|289
|419
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|216
|309
|5
|7
|429
|441
|Lamar
|2
|7
|174
|282
|4
|8
|265
|380
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Villanova at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Illinois St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|243
|133
|8
|3
|354
|212
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|173
|155
|5
|6
|249
|301
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|259
|269
|7
|5
|409
|398
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|210
|279
|4
|8
|313
|429
|MVSU
|1
|6
|101
|225
|2
|9
|178
|319
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|5
|1
|181
|148
|7
|4
|373
|271
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|276
|165
|6
|4
|299
|216
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|247
|213
|6
|5
|391
|306
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|4
|207
|181
|6
|5
|349
|304
|Texas Southern
|0
|7
|140
|269
|0
|11
|241
|500
___
Thursday’s Games
Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|315
|131
|11
|1
|467
|225
|Georgia St.
|4
|3
|255
|245
|7
|4
|379
|395
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|210
|218
|6
|5
|312
|333
|Troy
|3
|5
|276
|307
|5
|7
|406
|417
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|221
|294
|5
|7
|364
|366
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|1
|250
|101
|9
|2
|435
|184
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|290
|281
|7
|5
|404
|418
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|3
|221
|255
|5
|6
|349
|433
|Texas State
|2
|6
|159
|277
|3
|9
|221
|391
|South Alabama
|1
|7
|154
|242
|2
|10
|221
|368
___
Friday’s Games
South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30
Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Noon
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|400
|200
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|333
|280
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|404
|349
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|332
|216
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|260
|492
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|237
|632
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|4
|7
|288
|369
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|250
|7
|4
|313
|318
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|341
|231
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.