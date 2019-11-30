FBC Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 2 353 253 UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274 Temple 4 3 158 196 7 4 280 265 South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347 East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404 UConn 0 7 104 312 2 9 210 437

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 7 1 334 220 11 1 498 293 Navy 6 1 277 141 8 2 376 225 SMU 5 2 305 250 9 2 479 362 Tulane 3 4 232 215 6 5 380 292 Houston 2 5 189 230 4 7 327 352 Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 376

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

UCF 34, South Florida 7

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

UConn at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 370 84 12 0 543 121 Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406 Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 5 332 302 Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 6 345 361 Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368 NC State 1 6 119 247 4 7 255 320

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 3 404 282 Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284 Pittsburgh 4 3 140 161 7 4 222 236 Miami 4 3 193 156 6 5 317 222 North Carolina 3 4 205 200 5 6 334 285 Duke 2 5 180 222 4 7 276 333 Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Virginia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 7 1 233 171 10 1 373 215 Oklahoma 7 1 331 221 10 1 498 280 Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 219 8 3 385 290 Iowa St. 5 3 274 213 7 4 392 277 Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347 Kansas St. 4 4 209 203 7 4 341 241 TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317 West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346 Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364 Kansas 1 7 197 319 3 8 276 372

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 3 436 250 Weber St. 7 1 277 186 9 3 360 252 Montana 6 2 289 210 9 3 431 306 Montana St. 6 2 278 161 9 3 405 258 E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415 Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406 Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360 UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352 N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496 Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375 Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418 S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451 N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

___

Saturday, Dec. 7

Albany (NY) at Montana St., 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 11 2 480 315 Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 10 2 482 215 Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371 Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341 Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373 Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434 Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 9 0 436 116 12 0 599 142 Penn St. 6 2 244 133 9 2 385 163 Michigan 6 3 287 178 9 3 396 234 Indiana 5 4 267 267 8 4 391 294 Michigan St. 3 5 159 222 5 6 245 256 Maryland 1 7 128 357 3 8 287 397 Rutgers 0 8 45 328 2 9 153 413

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 7 1 294 143 10 1 395 231 Wisconsin 6 2 233 158 9 2 391 158 Iowa 6 3 182 124 9 3 286 158 Illinois 4 5 223 245 6 6 327 305 Nebraska 3 6 226 270 5 7 336 333 Purdue 3 6 224 275 4 8 310 367 Northwestern 1 8 114 246 3 9 196 283

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27

Indiana 44, Purdue 41

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 350 135 11 1 507 188 Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 9 4 418 310 Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 3 441 294 New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221 Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282 Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353 Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297 Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333 Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344 William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338 Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328 Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Monmouth (NJ) at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Montana St., 3 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 6 1 257 136 8 3 375 267 Marshall 6 2 200 163 8 4 310 277 W. Kentucky 6 2 196 141 8 4 307 241 Charlotte 5 3 227 237 7 5 379 390 FIU 3 5 200 237 6 6 318 320 Middle Tennessee 3 5 229 204 4 8 316 359 Old Dominion 0 8 116 254 1 11 195 358

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 5 2 229 170 8 3 367 257 UAB 5 2 178 129 8 3 275 201 Southern Miss. 5 2 209 138 7 4 316 277 North Texas 3 4 226 215 4 7 346 364 UTSA 3 4 141 220 4 7 217 366 Rice 2 5 131 171 2 9 185 295 UTEP 0 7 124 248 1 10 219 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 30, FIU 27

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, TBA

Southern Miss. at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124 Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262 Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181 Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298 Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207 Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228 Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286 Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 2 215 180 7 5 295 346 Buffalo 5 3 272 156 7 5 378 268 Kent St. 5 3 280 217 6 6 329 373 Ohio 5 3 309 206 6 6 416 324 Bowling Green 2 6 139 321 3 9 192 463 Akron 0 8 67 290 0 12 126 435

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 6 2 302 195 8 4 394 322 W. Michigan 5 3 255 188 7 5 410 314 Ball St. 4 4 283 239 5 7 418 377 N. Illinois 4 4 207 225 5 7 274 338 E. Michigan 3 5 234 243 6 6 349 364 Toledo 3 5 189 292 6 6 327 386

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 52, Akron 3

N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7

Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27

Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7

Saturday, Dec. 7

Miami (Ohio) vs. Cent. Michigan at Detroit, M.I., Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301 NC A&T 6 2 329 118 8 3 393 205 SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285 Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349 NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328 Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380 Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539 Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 12 0 480 147 N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 9 4 302 238 Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 9 4 270 217 S. Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 4 376 204 S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276 South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389 Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274 Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321 Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397 W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Saturday, Dec. 7

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 8 3 215 151 Hawaii 5 3 277 248 8 4 408 382 Nevada 4 3 130 210 7 4 226 352 Fresno St. 2 5 222 244 4 7 344 350 San Jose St. 1 6 228 262 4 7 344 367 UNLV 1 6 136 260 3 8 257 366

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 8 0 328 182 11 1 448 258 Air Force 7 1 292 160 10 2 412 237 Utah St. 5 2 184 194 6 5 301 323 Wyoming 4 4 190 129 7 5 292 214 Colorado St. 3 5 205 213 4 8 343 374 New Mexico 0 7 124 242 2 9 242 408

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 20, Wyoming 6

UNLV at Nevada, 3 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Hawaii at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 2 440 262 Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302 Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267 Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261 Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325 Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319 LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 9 3 424 251 SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 4 358 324 UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299 E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264 Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331 Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422 Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347 Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415 E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 7 1 273 143 9 2 406 179 Oregon St. 4 4 255 276 5 6 364 366 Washington 4 5 234 192 7 5 378 245 California 3 5 135 197 6 5 213 247 Washington St. 3 6 322 329 6 6 470 377 Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 7 236 313

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 7 1 286 91 10 1 382 120 Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 4 398 333 UCLA 4 4 260 294 4 7 302 389 Arizona St. 3 5 219 242 6 5 278 263 Colorado 3 5 158 245 5 6 267 337 Arizona 2 6 178 305 4 7 309 405

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 31, Washington St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 6 297 316 Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319 Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235 Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324 Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357 Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388 Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 3 462 271 Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382 Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279 Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248 Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288 Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381 Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415 Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428 Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427 Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 202 84 11 1 395 125 Florida 6 2 249 136 9 2 356 156 Tennessee 4 3 132 176 6 5 263 250 Kentucky 3 5 145 160 7 5 316 221 Missouri 3 5 143 179 6 6 304 233 South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 8 269 313 Vanderbilt 1 6 92 259 3 8 188 353

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 7 0 327 197 11 0 534 258 Alabama 6 1 315 155 10 1 534 178 Auburn 4 3 202 135 8 3 360 178 Texas A&M 4 3 195 174 7 4 353 222 Mississippi St. 3 5 186 256 6 6 331 337 Mississippi 2 6 208 243 4 8 319 318 Arkansas 0 8 139 319 2 10 257 442

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20

Friday’s Games

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Georgia vs. LSU at Atlanta, G.A., 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 3 366 237 Furman 6 2 260 133 8 4 429 225 Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360 The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338 Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453 VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453 Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425 W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465 ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 3 347 322 Nicholls 7 2 295 230 8 4 354 338 SE Louisiana 6 3 339 211 7 4 403 265 Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213 McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311 Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343 Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417 Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452 Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419 Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441 Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Villanova at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Illinois St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 8 3 354 212 Alabama St. 4 3 173 155 5 6 249 301 Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398 Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429 MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 5 1 181 148 7 4 373 271 Grambling St. 6 2 276 165 6 4 299 216 Prairie View 4 3 247 213 6 5 391 306 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304 Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500

___

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 1 315 131 11 1 467 225 Georgia St. 4 3 255 245 7 4 379 395 Georgia Southern 4 3 210 218 6 5 312 333 Troy 3 5 276 307 5 7 406 417 Coastal Carolina 2 6 221 294 5 7 364 366

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 250 101 9 2 435 184 Arkansas St. 5 3 290 281 7 5 404 418 Louisiana-Monroe 4 3 221 255 5 6 349 433 Texas State 2 6 159 277 3 9 221 391 South Alabama 1 7 154 242 2 10 221 368

___

Friday’s Games

South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30

Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Noon

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 2 400 200 BYU 0 0 0 0 7 4 333 280 Liberty 0 0 0 0 7 5 404 349 Army 0 0 0 0 5 6 332 216 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 10 260 492 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369 North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 4 313 318 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.