Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FBC Glance

November 30, 2019 6:00 pm
 
7 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 10 2 353 253
UCF 6 2 327 198 9 3 516 274
Temple 4 3 158 196 7 4 280 265
South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347
East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404
UConn 0 7 104 312 2 9 210 437

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 7 1 334 220 11 1 498 293
Navy 6 1 277 141 8 2 376 225
SMU 5 2 305 250 9 2 479 362
Tulane 3 4 232 215 6 5 380 292
Houston 2 5 189 230 4 7 327 352
Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 376

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

UCF 34, South Florida 7

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

UConn at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 370 84 12 0 543 121
Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 5 392 406
Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 4 393 351
Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 5 332 302
Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 6 345 361
Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368
NC State 1 6 119 247 4 7 255 320

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 3 404 282
Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 4 371 284
Pittsburgh 4 3 140 161 7 4 222 236
Miami 4 3 193 156 6 5 317 222
North Carolina 3 4 205 200 5 6 334 285
Duke 2 5 180 222 4 7 276 333
Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Virginia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 7 1 233 171 10 1 373 215
Oklahoma 7 1 331 221 10 1 498 280
Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 219 8 3 385 290
Iowa St. 5 3 274 213 7 4 392 277
Texas 5 4 289 275 7 5 420 347
Kansas St. 4 4 209 203 7 4 341 241
TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317
West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346
Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364
Kansas 1 7 197 319 3 8 276 372

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 3 436 250
Weber St. 7 1 277 186 9 3 360 252
Montana 6 2 289 210 9 3 431 306
Montana St. 6 2 278 161 9 3 405 258
E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415
Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406
Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360
UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352
N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496
Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375
Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418
S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451
N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

___

Saturday, Dec. 7

Albany (NY) at Montana St., 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 11 2 480 315
Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 10 2 482 215
Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371
Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341
Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373
Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434
Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 9 0 436 116 12 0 599 142
Penn St. 6 2 244 133 9 2 385 163
Michigan 6 3 287 178 9 3 396 234
Indiana 5 4 267 267 8 4 391 294
Michigan St. 3 5 159 222 5 6 245 256
Maryland 1 7 128 357 3 8 287 397
Rutgers 0 8 45 328 2 9 153 413

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 7 1 294 143 10 1 395 231
Wisconsin 6 2 233 158 9 2 391 158
Iowa 6 3 182 124 9 3 286 158
Illinois 4 5 223 245 6 6 327 305
Nebraska 3 6 226 270 5 7 336 333
Purdue 3 6 224 275 4 8 310 367
Northwestern 1 8 114 246 3 9 196 283

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27

Indiana 44, Purdue 41

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 350 135 11 1 507 188
Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 9 4 418 310
Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 3 441 294
New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221
Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282
Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353
Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297
Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333
Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344
William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338
Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328
Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Monmouth (NJ) at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Montana St., 3 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 6 1 257 136 8 3 375 267
Marshall 6 2 200 163 8 4 310 277
W. Kentucky 6 2 196 141 8 4 307 241
Charlotte 5 3 227 237 7 5 379 390
FIU 3 5 200 237 6 6 318 320
Middle Tennessee 3 5 229 204 4 8 316 359
Old Dominion 0 8 116 254 1 11 195 358

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 5 2 229 170 8 3 367 257
UAB 5 2 178 129 8 3 275 201
Southern Miss. 5 2 209 138 7 4 316 277
North Texas 3 4 226 215 4 7 346 364
UTSA 3 4 141 220 4 7 217 366
Rice 2 5 131 171 2 9 185 295
UTEP 0 7 124 248 1 10 219 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 30, FIU 27

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, TBA

Southern Miss. at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124
Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262
Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181
Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298
Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207
Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228
Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286
Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 6 2 215 180 7 5 295 346
Buffalo 5 3 272 156 7 5 378 268
Kent St. 5 3 280 217 6 6 329 373
Ohio 5 3 309 206 6 6 416 324
Bowling Green 2 6 139 321 3 9 192 463
Akron 0 8 67 290 0 12 126 435

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 6 2 302 195 8 4 394 322
W. Michigan 5 3 255 188 7 5 410 314
Ball St. 4 4 283 239 5 7 418 377
N. Illinois 4 4 207 225 5 7 274 338
E. Michigan 3 5 234 243 6 6 349 364
Toledo 3 5 189 292 6 6 327 386

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 52, Akron 3

N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7

Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27

Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7

Saturday, Dec. 7

Miami (Ohio) vs. Cent. Michigan at Detroit, M.I., Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301
NC A&T 6 2 329 118 8 3 393 205
SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223
Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285
Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349
NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328
Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380
Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539
Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 12 0 480 147
N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 9 4 302 238
Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 9 4 270 217
S. Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 4 376 204
S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276
South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389
Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274
Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321
Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397
W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Saturday, Dec. 7

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 8 3 215 151
Hawaii 5 3 277 248 8 4 408 382
Nevada 4 3 130 210 7 4 226 352
Fresno St. 2 5 222 244 4 7 344 350
San Jose St. 1 6 228 262 4 7 344 367
UNLV 1 6 136 260 3 8 257 366

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 8 0 328 182 11 1 448 258
Air Force 7 1 292 160 10 2 412 237
Utah St. 5 2 184 194 6 5 301 323
Wyoming 4 4 190 129 7 5 292 214
Colorado St. 3 5 205 213 4 8 343 374
New Mexico 0 7 124 242 2 9 242 408

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 20, Wyoming 6

UNLV at Nevada, 3 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Hawaii at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 2 440 262
Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302
Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267
Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261
Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325
Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319
LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 9 3 424 251
SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 4 358 324
UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299
E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264
Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331
Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422
Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347
Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415
E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 7 1 273 143 9 2 406 179
Oregon St. 4 4 255 276 5 6 364 366
Washington 4 5 234 192 7 5 378 245
California 3 5 135 197 6 5 213 247
Washington St. 3 6 322 329 6 6 470 377
Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 7 236 313

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 7 1 286 91 10 1 382 120
Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 4 398 333
UCLA 4 4 260 294 4 7 302 389
Arizona St. 3 5 219 242 6 5 278 263
Colorado 3 5 158 245 5 6 267 337
Arizona 2 6 178 305 4 7 309 405

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 31, Washington St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 6 297 316
Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319
Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235
Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324
Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357
Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388
Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 3 462 271
Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382
Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279
Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248
Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288
Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381
Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415
Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428
Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427
Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 1 202 84 11 1 395 125
Florida 6 2 249 136 9 2 356 156
Tennessee 4 3 132 176 6 5 263 250
Kentucky 3 5 145 160 7 5 316 221
Missouri 3 5 143 179 6 6 304 233
South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 8 269 313
Vanderbilt 1 6 92 259 3 8 188 353

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
LSU 7 0 327 197 11 0 534 258
Alabama 6 1 315 155 10 1 534 178
Auburn 4 3 202 135 8 3 360 178
Texas A&M 4 3 195 174 7 4 353 222
Mississippi St. 3 5 186 256 6 6 331 337
Mississippi 2 6 208 243 4 8 319 318
Arkansas 0 8 139 319 2 10 257 442

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20

Friday’s Games

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Georgia vs. LSU at Atlanta, G.A., 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 3 366 237
Furman 6 2 260 133 8 4 429 225
Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360
The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338
Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453
VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453
Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425
W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465
ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 3 347 322
Nicholls 7 2 295 230 8 4 354 338
SE Louisiana 6 3 339 211 7 4 403 265
Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213
McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311
Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343
Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417
Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452
Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419
Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441
Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Villanova at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Illinois St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 8 3 354 212
Alabama St. 4 3 173 155 5 6 249 301
Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398
Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429
MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 5 1 181 148 7 4 373 271
Grambling St. 6 2 276 165 6 4 299 216
Prairie View 4 3 247 213 6 5 391 306
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304
Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500

___

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 7 1 315 131 11 1 467 225
Georgia St. 4 3 255 245 7 4 379 395
Georgia Southern 4 3 210 218 6 5 312 333
Troy 3 5 276 307 5 7 406 417
Coastal Carolina 2 6 221 294 5 7 364 366

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 250 101 9 2 435 184
Arkansas St. 5 3 290 281 7 5 404 418
Louisiana-Monroe 4 3 221 255 5 6 349 433
Texas State 2 6 159 277 3 9 221 391
South Alabama 1 7 154 242 2 10 221 368

___

Friday’s Games

South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30

Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas State 21

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Noon

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 2 400 200
BYU 0 0 0 0 7 4 333 280
Liberty 0 0 0 0 7 5 404 349
Army 0 0 0 0 5 6 332 216
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 10 260 492
UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369
North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 4 313 318
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president