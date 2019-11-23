FBC Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 0 218 136 10 1 329 219 UCF 5 2 293 191 8 3 482 267 Temple 4 3 158 196 7 4 280 265 South Florida 2 5 151 211 4 7 243 313 East Carolina 1 6 200 284 4 7 297 355 UConn 0 7 104 312 2 9 210 437

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 6 1 300 196 10 1 464 269 Navy 6 1 277 141 8 2 376 225 SMU 5 2 305 250 9 2 479 362 Tulane 3 4 232 215 6 5 380 292 Houston 2 5 189 230 4 7 327 352 Tulsa 1 6 182 247 3 8 268 352

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 34, Tulane 31

East Carolina 31, UConn 24

Advertisement

Navy 35, SMU 28

Memphis 49, South Florida 10

Cincinnati 15, Temple 13

Houston 24, Tulsa 14

Friday, Nov. 29

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon

UConn at Temple, 3 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 370 84 11 0 505 118 Louisville 5 3 282 305 7 4 379 361 Wake Forest 4 3 211 231 8 3 363 312 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 5 332 302 Boston College 3 4 239 244 5 6 345 361 NC State 1 6 119 247 4 7 255 320 Syracuse 1 6 163 239 4 7 300 338

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 5 2 210 156 8 3 365 252 Virginia Tech 5 2 232 173 8 3 341 245 Pittsburgh 4 3 140 161 7 4 222 236 Miami 4 3 193 156 6 5 317 222 North Carolina 3 4 205 200 5 6 334 285 Duke 2 5 180 222 4 7 276 333 Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 8 193 337

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 55, Liberty 27

Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

North Carolina 56, Mercer 7

Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0

Louisville 56, Syracuse 34

FIU 30, Miami 24

Wake Forest 39, Duke 27

Friday, Nov. 29

Virginia Tech at Virginia, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 7 1 233 171 10 1 373 215 Oklahoma 7 1 331 221 10 1 498 280 Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 219 8 3 385 290 Iowa St. 5 3 274 213 7 4 392 277 Kansas St. 4 4 209 203 7 4 341 241 Texas 4 4 240 251 6 5 371 323 TCU 3 5 236 236 5 6 347 297 Texas Tech 2 6 245 274 4 7 342 315 West Virginia 2 6 156 251 4 7 227 329 Kansas 1 7 197 319 3 8 276 372

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 41, Kansas 31

Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13

Baylor 24, Texas 10

Kansas St. 30, Texas Tech 27

Oklahoma 28, TCU 24

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas Tech at Texas, Noon

West Virginia at TCU, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 3 436 250 Weber St. 7 1 277 186 9 3 360 252 Montana 6 2 289 210 9 3 431 306 Montana St. 6 2 278 161 9 3 405 258 E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415 Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406 Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360 UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352 N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496 Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375 Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418 S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451 N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 48, Montana 14

North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18

Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 21

Idaho 60, N. Arizona 53

Weber St. 38, Idaho St. 10

E. Washington 53, Portland St. 46

Sacramento St. 27, UC Davis 17

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 10 2 436 288 Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 10 2 482 215 Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371 Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341 Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373 Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434 Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13

Presbyterian 52, St. Andrews 14

Kennesaw St. 42, Gardner-Webb 14

Charleston Southern 41, Campbell 31

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 8 0 380 89 11 0 543 115 Michigan 6 2 260 122 9 2 369 178 Penn St. 6 2 244 133 9 2 385 163 Indiana 4 4 223 226 7 4 347 253 Michigan St. 3 5 159 222 5 6 245 256 Maryland 1 7 128 357 3 8 287 397 Rutgers 0 8 45 328 2 9 153 413

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 7 1 294 143 10 1 395 231 Wisconsin 6 2 233 158 9 2 391 158 Iowa 5 3 155 100 8 3 259 134 Illinois 4 4 213 216 6 5 317 276 Nebraska 3 5 202 243 5 6 312 306 Purdue 3 5 183 231 4 7 269 323 Northwestern 0 8 85 236 2 9 167 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 19, Illinois 10

Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0

Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22

Michigan 39, Indiana 14

Nebraska 54, Maryland 7

Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24

Friday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Northwestern at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, Noon

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 350 135 11 1 507 188 Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 8 4 376 296 Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 3 441 294 New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221 Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282 Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353 Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297 Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333 Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344 William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338 Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328 Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary 21, Richmond 15

James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21

Villanova 55, Delaware 33

New Hampshire 28, Maine 10

Elon 25, Towson 23

Albany (NY) 31, Stony Brook 26

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 6 1 257 136 8 3 375 267 Marshall 5 2 170 136 7 4 280 250 W. Kentucky 5 2 165 115 7 4 276 215 Charlotte 4 3 189 215 6 5 341 368 FIU 3 4 173 207 6 5 291 290 Middle Tennessee 3 4 203 173 4 7 290 328 Old Dominion 0 7 94 216 1 10 173 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 5 2 229 170 8 3 367 257 UAB 5 2 178 129 8 3 275 201 Southern Miss. 5 2 209 138 7 4 316 277 North Texas 3 4 226 215 4 7 346 364 UTSA 3 4 141 220 4 7 217 366 Rice 2 5 131 171 2 9 185 295 UTEP 0 7 124 248 1 10 219 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice 20, North Texas 14

W. Kentucky 28, Southern Miss. 10

Charlotte 24, Marshall 13

UAB 20, Louisiana Tech 14

New Mexico St. 44, UTEP 35

Middle Tennessee 38, Old Dominion 17

FAU 40, UTSA 26

FIU 30, Miami 24

Saturday, Nov. 30

FIU at Marshall, Noon

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124 Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262 Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181 Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298 Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207 Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228 Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286 Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 29, Brown 23

Yale 50, Harvard 43

Princeton 28, Penn 7

Cornell 35, Columbia 9

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 1 188 139 7 4 268 305 Buffalo 4 3 223 149 6 5 329 261 Kent St. 4 3 246 191 5 6 295 347 Ohio 4 3 257 203 5 6 364 321 Bowling Green 2 5 132 272 3 8 185 414 Akron 0 7 64 238 0 11 123 383

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 5 2 253 188 7 4 345 315 W. Michigan 5 2 241 171 7 4 396 297 E. Michigan 3 4 208 209 6 5 323 330 Toledo 3 4 182 243 6 5 320 337 Ball St. 3 4 242 212 4 7 377 350 N. Illinois 3 4 190 211 4 7 257 324

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 66, Bowling Green 24

E. Michigan 45, N. Illinois 17

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 20, Akron 17

Buffalo 49, Toledo 30

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 41, Ball St. 38

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Bowling Green at Buffalo, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., Noon

Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301 NC A&T 6 2 329 118 8 3 393 205 SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285 Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349 NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328 Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380 Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539 Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State 20, Norfolk St. 17

NC A&T 54, NC Central 0

Howard 20, Morgan St. 15

St. Francis (Pa.) 35, Delaware St. 21

Bethune-Cookman 31, Florida A&M 27

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 12 0 480 147 N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 8 4 285 235 Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 8 4 246 211 S. Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 4 376 204 S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276 South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389 Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274 Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321 Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397 W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3

N. Iowa 38, W. Illinois 7

South Dakota 24, S. Dakota St. 21

N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 7

Indiana St. 51, Missouri St. 24

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 8 3 215 151 Hawaii 5 3 277 248 8 4 408 382 Nevada 4 3 130 210 7 4 226 352 Fresno St. 2 5 222 244 4 7 344 350 San Jose St. 1 6 228 262 4 7 344 367 UNLV 1 6 136 260 3 8 257 366

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 0 297 158 10 1 417 234 Air Force 6 1 272 154 9 2 392 231 Utah St. 5 2 184 194 6 5 301 323 Wyoming 4 3 184 109 7 4 286 194 Colorado St. 3 4 181 182 4 7 319 343 New Mexico 0 7 124 242 2 9 242 408

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 17, Colorado St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 44, New Mexico 22

UNLV 38, San Jose St. 35

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. 56, Utah St. 21

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Boise St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wyoming at Air Force, 2 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 3 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 1 426 220 Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302 Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267 Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261 Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325 Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319 LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14

CCSU 43, Duquesne 10

Bryant 14, Wagner 10

Merrimack College 24, LIU 10

St. Francis (Pa.) 35, Delaware St. 21

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 9 3 424 251 SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 3 352 300 UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299 E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264 Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331 Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422 Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347 Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415 E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 29, Jacksonville St. 23

SE Missouri 31, Murray St. 24

Tennessee St. 37, Tennessee Tech 27

Austin Peay 35, E. Illinois 7

Kentucky 50, UT Martin 7

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 7 1 273 143 9 2 406 179 Oregon St. 4 4 255 276 5 6 364 366 California 3 5 135 197 6 5 213 247 Washington 3 5 203 179 6 5 347 232 Washington St. 3 5 309 298 6 5 457 346 Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 7 236 313

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 7 1 286 91 10 1 382 120 Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 4 398 333 UCLA 4 4 260 294 4 7 302 389 Arizona St. 3 5 219 242 6 5 278 263 Colorado 3 5 158 245 5 6 267 337 Arizona 2 6 178 305 4 7 309 405

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 52, UCLA 35

California 24, Stanford 20

Arizona St. 31, Oregon 28

Washington St. 54, Oregon St. 53

Utah 35, Arizona 7

Colorado 20, Washington 14

Friday, Nov. 29

Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Oregon St. at Oregon, TBA

Colorado at Utah, TBA

Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA

California at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 5 270 272 Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319 Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235 Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324 Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357 Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388 Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0

Lafayette 17, Lehigh 16

Fordham 31, Bucknell 14

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 2 459 254 Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382 Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279 Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248 Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288 Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381 Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415 Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428 Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427 Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 47, Jacksonville 28

Drake 31, Davidson 28

Dayton 51, Butler 38

Stetson 31, Morehead St. 16

Marist 26, Valparaiso 14

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 202 84 10 1 343 118 Florida 6 2 249 136 9 2 356 156 Tennessee 4 3 132 176 6 5 263 250 Kentucky 3 5 145 160 6 5 271 208 South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 7 266 275 Missouri 2 5 119 165 5 6 280 219 Vanderbilt 1 6 92 259 3 8 188 353

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 7 0 327 197 11 0 534 258 Alabama 6 1 315 155 10 1 534 178 Auburn 4 3 202 135 8 3 360 178 Texas A&M 4 3 195 174 7 4 353 222 Mississippi St. 2 5 165 236 5 6 310 317 Mississippi 2 5 188 222 4 7 299 297 Arkansas 0 7 125 295 2 9 243 418

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 52, Samford 0

Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3

Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13

Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 0

Kentucky 50, UT Martin 7

LSU 56, Arkansas 20

Mississippi St. 45, Abilene Christian 7

Tennessee 24, Missouri 20

Thursday, Nov. 28

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 3 366 237 Furman 6 2 260 133 8 4 429 225 Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360 The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338 Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453 VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453 Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425 W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465 ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, The Citadel 11

Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3

VMI 31, Chattanooga 24

Furman 64, Point University 7

North Carolina 56, Mercer 7

Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 0

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 3 347 322 Nicholls 7 2 295 230 8 4 354 338 SE Louisiana 6 3 339 211 7 4 403 265 Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213 McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311 Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343 Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417 Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452 Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419 Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441 Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls 28, SE Louisiana 27

Stephen F. Austin 32, Northwestern St. 20

Friday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 52, Incarnate Word 35

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 37, Houston Baptist 14

McNeese St. 27, Lamar 3

Mississippi St. 45, Abilene Christian 7

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 8 3 354 212 Alabama St. 4 2 156 135 5 5 232 281 Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398 Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429 MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 5 1 181 148 7 4 373 271 Grambling St. 6 2 276 165 6 4 299 216 Prairie View 3 3 227 196 5 5 371 289 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304 Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 30, MVSU 13

Alcorn St. 41, Jackson St. 6

Ark.-Pine Bluff 45, Texas Southern 13

Thursday, Nov. 28

Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 6 1 267 118 10 1 419 212 Georgia St. 4 3 255 245 7 4 379 395 Georgia Southern 4 3 210 218 6 5 312 333 Troy 3 4 263 259 5 6 393 369 Coastal Carolina 1 6 197 273 4 7 340 345

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 250 101 9 2 435 184 Arkansas St. 5 2 260 247 7 4 374 384 Louisiana-Monroe 4 3 221 255 5 6 349 433 Texas State 2 5 138 253 3 8 200 367 South Alabama 0 7 120 212 1 10 187 338

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 28, South Alabama 15

Appalachian St. 35, Texas State 13

Arkansas St. 38, Georgia Southern 33

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 42

Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Troy 3

Friday, Nov. 29

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 9 2 400 200 BYU 0 0 0 0 7 4 333 280 Liberty 0 0 0 0 6 5 355 321 Army 0 0 0 0 5 6 332 216 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 9 232 443 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU 56, UMass 24

Virginia 55, Liberty 27

Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

New Mexico St. 44, UTEP 35

Saturday, Nov. 30

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 2 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369 North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 4 313 318 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.