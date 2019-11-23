FBC Glance

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|218
|136
|10
|1
|329
|219
|UCF
|5
|2
|293
|191
|8
|3
|482
|267
|Temple
|4
|3
|158
|196
|7
|4
|280
|265
|South Florida
|2
|5
|151
|211
|4
|7
|243
|313
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|200
|284
|4
|7
|297
|355
|UConn
|0
|7
|104
|312
|2
|9
|210
|437
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|6
|1
|300
|196
|10
|1
|464
|269
|Navy
|6
|1
|277
|141
|8
|2
|376
|225
|SMU
|5
|2
|305
|250
|9
|2
|479
|362
|Tulane
|3
|4
|232
|215
|6
|5
|380
|292
|Houston
|2
|5
|189
|230
|4
|7
|327
|352
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|182
|247
|3
|8
|268
|352
___
UCF 34, Tulane 31
East Carolina 31, UConn 24
Navy 35, SMU 28
Memphis 49, South Florida 10
Cincinnati 15, Temple 13
Houston 24, Tulsa 14
Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, Noon
UConn at Temple, 3 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 4 p.m.
Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|11
|0
|505
|118
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|7
|4
|379
|361
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|211
|231
|8
|3
|363
|312
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|5
|332
|302
|Boston College
|3
|4
|239
|244
|5
|6
|345
|361
|NC State
|1
|6
|119
|247
|4
|7
|255
|320
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|163
|239
|4
|7
|300
|338
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|5
|2
|210
|156
|8
|3
|365
|252
|Virginia Tech
|5
|2
|232
|173
|8
|3
|341
|245
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|140
|161
|7
|4
|222
|236
|Miami
|4
|3
|193
|156
|6
|5
|317
|222
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|205
|200
|5
|6
|334
|285
|Duke
|2
|5
|180
|222
|4
|7
|276
|333
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|8
|193
|337
___
Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26
Virginia 55, Liberty 27
Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
North Carolina 56, Mercer 7
Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 56, Syracuse 34
FIU 30, Miami 24
Wake Forest 39, Duke 27
Virginia Tech at Virginia, Noon
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|7
|1
|233
|171
|10
|1
|373
|215
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|331
|221
|10
|1
|498
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|3
|237
|219
|8
|3
|385
|290
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|274
|213
|7
|4
|392
|277
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|209
|203
|7
|4
|341
|241
|Texas
|4
|4
|240
|251
|6
|5
|371
|323
|TCU
|3
|5
|236
|236
|5
|6
|347
|297
|Texas Tech
|2
|6
|245
|274
|4
|7
|342
|315
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|156
|251
|4
|7
|227
|329
|Kansas
|1
|7
|197
|319
|3
|8
|276
|372
___
Iowa St. 41, Kansas 31
Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13
Baylor 24, Texas 10
Kansas St. 30, Texas Tech 27
Oklahoma 28, TCU 24
Texas Tech at Texas, Noon
West Virginia at TCU, 4:15 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|3
|436
|250
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|9
|3
|360
|252
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|9
|3
|431
|306
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|9
|3
|405
|258
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
Montana St. 48, Montana 14
North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18
Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 21
Idaho 60, N. Arizona 53
Weber St. 38, Idaho St. 10
E. Washington 53, Portland St. 46
Sacramento St. 27, UC Davis 17
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|10
|2
|436
|288
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|10
|2
|482
|215
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13
Presbyterian 52, St. Andrews 14
Kennesaw St. 42, Gardner-Webb 14
Charleston Southern 41, Campbell 31
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|380
|89
|11
|0
|543
|115
|Michigan
|6
|2
|260
|122
|9
|2
|369
|178
|Penn St.
|6
|2
|244
|133
|9
|2
|385
|163
|Indiana
|4
|4
|223
|226
|7
|4
|347
|253
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|159
|222
|5
|6
|245
|256
|Maryland
|1
|7
|128
|357
|3
|8
|287
|397
|Rutgers
|0
|8
|45
|328
|2
|9
|153
|413
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|294
|143
|10
|1
|395
|231
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|233
|158
|9
|2
|391
|158
|Iowa
|5
|3
|155
|100
|8
|3
|259
|134
|Illinois
|4
|4
|213
|216
|6
|5
|317
|276
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|202
|243
|5
|6
|312
|306
|Purdue
|3
|5
|183
|231
|4
|7
|269
|323
|Northwestern
|0
|8
|85
|236
|2
|9
|167
|273
___
Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17
Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0
Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
Michigan 39, Indiana 14
Nebraska 54, Maryland 7
Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24
Iowa at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Northwestern at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, Noon
Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|11
|1
|507
|188
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|8
|4
|376
|296
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|3
|441
|294
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
William & Mary 21, Richmond 15
James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21
Villanova 55, Delaware 33
New Hampshire 28, Maine 10
Elon 25, Towson 23
Albany (NY) 31, Stony Brook 26
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|6
|1
|257
|136
|8
|3
|375
|267
|Marshall
|5
|2
|170
|136
|7
|4
|280
|250
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|165
|115
|7
|4
|276
|215
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|189
|215
|6
|5
|341
|368
|FIU
|3
|4
|173
|207
|6
|5
|291
|290
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|4
|203
|173
|4
|7
|290
|328
|Old Dominion
|0
|7
|94
|216
|1
|10
|173
|320
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|2
|229
|170
|8
|3
|367
|257
|UAB
|5
|2
|178
|129
|8
|3
|275
|201
|Southern Miss.
|5
|2
|209
|138
|7
|4
|316
|277
|North Texas
|3
|4
|226
|215
|4
|7
|346
|364
|UTSA
|3
|4
|141
|220
|4
|7
|217
|366
|Rice
|2
|5
|131
|171
|2
|9
|185
|295
|UTEP
|0
|7
|124
|248
|1
|10
|219
|401
___
Rice 20, North Texas 14
W. Kentucky 28, Southern Miss. 10
Charlotte 24, Marshall 13
UAB 20, Louisiana Tech 14
New Mexico St. 44, UTEP 35
Middle Tennessee 38, Old Dominion 17
FAU 40, UTSA 26
FIU 30, Miami 24
FIU at Marshall, Noon
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
Dartmouth 29, Brown 23
Yale 50, Harvard 43
Princeton 28, Penn 7
Cornell 35, Columbia 9
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|1
|188
|139
|7
|4
|268
|305
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|223
|149
|6
|5
|329
|261
|Kent St.
|4
|3
|246
|191
|5
|6
|295
|347
|Ohio
|4
|3
|257
|203
|5
|6
|364
|321
|Bowling Green
|2
|5
|132
|272
|3
|8
|185
|414
|Akron
|0
|7
|64
|238
|0
|11
|123
|383
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|2
|253
|188
|7
|4
|345
|315
|W. Michigan
|5
|2
|241
|171
|7
|4
|396
|297
|E. Michigan
|3
|4
|208
|209
|6
|5
|323
|330
|Toledo
|3
|4
|182
|243
|6
|5
|320
|337
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|242
|212
|4
|7
|377
|350
|N. Illinois
|3
|4
|190
|211
|4
|7
|257
|324
___
Ohio 66, Bowling Green 24
E. Michigan 45, N. Illinois 17
Miami (Ohio) 20, Akron 17
Buffalo 49, Toledo 30
Kent St. 41, Ball St. 38
Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Bowling Green at Buffalo, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., Noon
Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|276
|198
|9
|2
|360
|301
|NC A&T
|6
|2
|329
|118
|8
|3
|393
|205
|SC State
|6
|2
|253
|155
|8
|3
|331
|223
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|210
|201
|7
|4
|268
|285
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|254
|202
|5
|7
|347
|349
|NC Central
|3
|5
|140
|217
|4
|8
|210
|328
|Morgan St.
|2
|6
|130
|193
|3
|9
|225
|380
|Howard
|2
|6
|134
|303
|2
|10
|199
|539
|Delaware St.
|1
|7
|122
|261
|2
|10
|235
|369
___
SC State 20, Norfolk St. 17
NC A&T 54, NC Central 0
Howard 20, Morgan St. 15
St. Francis (Pa.) 35, Delaware St. 21
Bethune-Cookman 31, Florida A&M 27
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|311
|92
|12
|0
|480
|147
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|195
|157
|8
|4
|285
|235
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|133
|143
|8
|4
|246
|211
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|236
|156
|8
|4
|376
|204
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|212
|157
|7
|5
|339
|276
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|266
|229
|5
|7
|363
|389
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|148
|195
|5
|7
|235
|274
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|187
|247
|6
|6
|365
|321
|Missouri St.
|1
|7
|117
|267
|1
|10
|170
|397
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|156
|318
|1
|11
|224
|443
___
Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3
N. Iowa 38, W. Illinois 7
South Dakota 24, S. Dakota St. 21
N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 7
Indiana St. 51, Missouri St. 24
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|155
|127
|8
|3
|215
|151
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|277
|248
|8
|4
|408
|382
|Nevada
|4
|3
|130
|210
|7
|4
|226
|352
|Fresno St.
|2
|5
|222
|244
|4
|7
|344
|350
|San Jose St.
|1
|6
|228
|262
|4
|7
|344
|367
|UNLV
|1
|6
|136
|260
|3
|8
|257
|366
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|297
|158
|10
|1
|417
|234
|Air Force
|6
|1
|272
|154
|9
|2
|392
|231
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|184
|194
|6
|5
|301
|323
|Wyoming
|4
|3
|184
|109
|7
|4
|286
|194
|Colorado St.
|3
|4
|181
|182
|4
|7
|319
|343
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|124
|242
|2
|9
|242
|408
___
Wyoming 17, Colorado St. 7
Air Force 44, New Mexico 22
UNLV 38, San Jose St. 35
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. 56, Utah St. 21
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 2 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 3 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Army at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|7
|0
|265
|99
|11
|1
|426
|220
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|178
|151
|7
|5
|267
|302
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|158
|131
|7
|5
|295
|267
|Duquesne
|4
|3
|146
|169
|6
|5
|245
|260
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|4
|190
|138
|6
|6
|302
|261
|Bryant
|3
|4
|118
|164
|4
|8
|199
|325
|Wagner
|1
|6
|99
|187
|1
|11
|165
|319
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|10
|97
|289
___
Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14
CCSU 43, Duquesne 10
Bryant 14, Wagner 10
Merrimack College 24, LIU 10
St. Francis (Pa.) 35, Delaware St. 21
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|305
|163
|9
|3
|424
|251
|SE Missouri
|7
|1
|235
|176
|9
|3
|352
|300
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|244
|156
|7
|5
|307
|299
|E. Kentucky
|5
|3
|240
|186
|7
|5
|335
|264
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|5
|194
|219
|6
|6
|328
|331
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|5
|203
|278
|6
|6
|348
|422
|Murray St.
|2
|6
|139
|212
|4
|8
|274
|347
|Tennessee St.
|2
|6
|187
|264
|3
|9
|314
|415
|E. Illinois
|1
|7
|158
|251
|1
|11
|177
|364
___
E. Kentucky 29, Jacksonville St. 23
SE Missouri 31, Murray St. 24
Tennessee St. 37, Tennessee Tech 27
Austin Peay 35, E. Illinois 7
Kentucky 50, UT Martin 7
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|7
|1
|273
|143
|9
|2
|406
|179
|Oregon St.
|4
|4
|255
|276
|5
|6
|364
|366
|California
|3
|5
|135
|197
|6
|5
|213
|247
|Washington
|3
|5
|203
|179
|6
|5
|347
|232
|Washington St.
|3
|5
|309
|298
|6
|5
|457
|346
|Stanford
|3
|6
|192
|261
|4
|7
|236
|313
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|7
|1
|286
|91
|10
|1
|382
|120
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|313
|250
|8
|4
|398
|333
|UCLA
|4
|4
|260
|294
|4
|7
|302
|389
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|219
|242
|6
|5
|278
|263
|Colorado
|3
|5
|158
|245
|5
|6
|267
|337
|Arizona
|2
|6
|178
|305
|4
|7
|309
|405
___
Southern Cal 52, UCLA 35
California 24, Stanford 20
Arizona St. 31, Oregon 28
Washington St. 54, Oregon St. 53
Utah 35, Arizona 7
Colorado 20, Washington 14
Washington St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, TBA
Colorado at Utah, TBA
Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA
California at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|169
|91
|7
|5
|270
|272
|Lafayette
|4
|2
|109
|117
|4
|8
|221
|319
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|126
|4
|7
|173
|235
|Colgate
|3
|3
|102
|111
|4
|8
|178
|324
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|117
|114
|3
|8
|179
|357
|Fordham
|2
|4
|162
|182
|4
|8
|300
|388
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|96
|135
|5
|6
|266
|183
___
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0
Lafayette 17, Lehigh 16
Fordham 31, Bucknell 14
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|359
|141
|9
|2
|459
|254
|Dayton
|6
|2
|361
|281
|8
|3
|468
|382
|Drake
|6
|2
|249
|184
|6
|5
|273
|279
|Davidson
|5
|3
|278
|190
|8
|4
|420
|248
|Stetson
|4
|4
|180
|226
|7
|4
|352
|288
|Marist
|4
|4
|220
|268
|4
|7
|237
|381
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|207
|273
|5
|7
|345
|415
|Butler
|2
|6
|177
|278
|3
|9
|238
|428
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|201
|306
|3
|9
|298
|427
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|147
|232
|1
|11
|187
|384
___
San Diego 47, Jacksonville 28
Drake 31, Davidson 28
Dayton 51, Butler 38
Stetson 31, Morehead St. 16
Marist 26, Valparaiso 14
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|202
|84
|10
|1
|343
|118
|Florida
|6
|2
|249
|136
|9
|2
|356
|156
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|132
|176
|6
|5
|263
|250
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|145
|160
|6
|5
|271
|208
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|159
|221
|4
|7
|266
|275
|Missouri
|2
|5
|119
|165
|5
|6
|280
|219
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|92
|259
|3
|8
|188
|353
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|7
|0
|327
|197
|11
|0
|534
|258
|Alabama
|6
|1
|315
|155
|10
|1
|534
|178
|Auburn
|4
|3
|202
|135
|8
|3
|360
|178
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|195
|174
|7
|4
|353
|222
|Mississippi St.
|2
|5
|165
|236
|5
|6
|310
|317
|Mississippi
|2
|5
|188
|222
|4
|7
|299
|297
|Arkansas
|0
|7
|125
|295
|2
|9
|243
|418
___
Auburn 52, Samford 0
Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3
Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13
Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 0
Kentucky 50, UT Martin 7
LSU 56, Arkansas 20
Mississippi St. 45, Abilene Christian 7
Tennessee 24, Missouri 20
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|290
|140
|8
|3
|366
|237
|Furman
|6
|2
|260
|133
|8
|4
|429
|225
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|257
|227
|6
|6
|315
|360
|The Citadel
|4
|4
|248
|238
|6
|6
|346
|338
|Samford
|4
|4
|252
|276
|5
|7
|387
|453
|VMI
|4
|4
|263
|298
|5
|7
|370
|453
|Mercer
|3
|5
|210
|280
|4
|8
|323
|425
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|173
|317
|3
|9
|217
|465
|ETSU
|1
|7
|166
|210
|3
|9
|241
|314
___
Wofford 31, The Citadel 11
Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3
VMI 31, Chattanooga 24
Furman 64, Point University 7
North Carolina 56, Mercer 7
Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|2
|272
|243
|9
|3
|347
|322
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|295
|230
|8
|4
|354
|338
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|339
|211
|7
|4
|403
|265
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|252
|147
|7
|5
|383
|213
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|248
|213
|7
|5
|313
|311
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|232
|233
|5
|7
|336
|343
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|260
|297
|5
|7
|358
|417
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|262
|312
|3
|9
|303
|452
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|6
|208
|281
|3
|9
|289
|419
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|216
|309
|5
|7
|429
|441
|Lamar
|2
|7
|174
|282
|4
|8
|265
|380
___
Nicholls 28, SE Louisiana 27
Stephen F. Austin 32, Northwestern St. 20
Cent. Arkansas 52, Incarnate Word 35
Sam Houston St. 37, Houston Baptist 14
McNeese St. 27, Lamar 3
Mississippi St. 45, Abilene Christian 7
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|243
|133
|8
|3
|354
|212
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|156
|135
|5
|5
|232
|281
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|259
|269
|7
|5
|409
|398
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|210
|279
|4
|8
|313
|429
|MVSU
|1
|6
|101
|225
|2
|9
|178
|319
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|5
|1
|181
|148
|7
|4
|373
|271
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|276
|165
|6
|4
|299
|216
|Prairie View
|3
|3
|227
|196
|5
|5
|371
|289
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|4
|207
|181
|6
|5
|349
|304
|Texas Southern
|0
|7
|140
|269
|0
|11
|241
|500
___
Alabama A&M 30, MVSU 13
Alcorn St. 41, Jackson St. 6
Ark.-Pine Bluff 45, Texas Southern 13
Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|6
|1
|267
|118
|10
|1
|419
|212
|Georgia St.
|4
|3
|255
|245
|7
|4
|379
|395
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|210
|218
|6
|5
|312
|333
|Troy
|3
|4
|263
|259
|5
|6
|393
|369
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|6
|197
|273
|4
|7
|340
|345
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|1
|250
|101
|9
|2
|435
|184
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|260
|247
|7
|4
|374
|384
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|3
|221
|255
|5
|6
|349
|433
|Texas State
|2
|5
|138
|253
|3
|8
|200
|367
|South Alabama
|0
|7
|120
|212
|1
|10
|187
|338
___
Georgia St. 28, South Alabama 15
Appalachian St. 35, Texas State 13
Arkansas St. 38, Georgia Southern 33
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 42
Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Troy 3
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 6 p.m.
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|400
|200
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|333
|280
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|355
|321
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|332
|216
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|232
|443
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|237
|632
___
BYU 56, UMass 24
Virginia 55, Liberty 27
Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
New Mexico St. 44, UTEP 35
New Mexico St. at Liberty, 2 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|4
|7
|288
|369
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|250
|7
|4
|313
|318
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|341
|231
___
North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.